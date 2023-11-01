‘It’s a real shame’: Inverness locals ‘gutted’ about closure of beloved city-centre shop

A beloved tiny convenience store situated in front of Inverness bus station has closed.

Established 13 years ago by Munawar Ahmad, Station News has been frequented daily by bus drivers and local workers.

But despite its success, Mr Ahmad has had to shut his popular business this week after Ross Street Hall – the historical building where the shop premises are – is to be demolished to build a new hotel in the city centre.

“I’m really upset as this shop was my livelihood,” said Mr Ahmad, 54, who has been packing up what is left along with his loyal employee Omar Aziz.

“They are demolishing the building to build a car park for the hotel.”

Locals “really sad” about the closure of Station News

While the P&J spoke to Mr Ahmad inside the premises today, a young man entered the shop to grab a snack.

“No way! That’s so sad,” said the customer when the shop owner told him they are now closed.

Meanwhile at the nearby bus station, a number of staff members – and shop regulars – said the closure was a real blow.

Lee Wylie, a 53-year-old bus inspector and Alness resident, said: “It’s a shame. I would always get my coffee there. It was so convenient.”

His colleague joined the conversation: “I don’t think there is a single bus driver who hasn’t got a coffee from Station News.”

Another local worker, library assistant Shireen Nosratpour, said she was also a regular.

“I’m sad as I would always go there to grab a quick snack during my break. It was really convenient,” said the 37-year-old.

Ms Nosratpour, originally from South Wales, added: “I know tourism is a good source of income for Inverness, but it’s sad to see how it is taking over local businesses.”

Nick Laidlaw, a delivery driver and heavy metal singer from Inverness, describes the situation as “ridiculous.”

“Having to close their shop to make room for yet another hotel? I wish Munawar Ahmad the best of luck for the future,” the 35-year-old said.

Meanwhile Hannah Kerr, who works at a local café, backed Mr Laidlaw’s thoughts.

“It’s sad that someone else is being put out of business for yet another hotel,” she said.

Station News closes 13 years after its opening in Inverness city centre

Mr Ahmad, originally from London, told the P&J he is trying to find new premises for his shop in Inverness, but that everything is “very expensive”.

However, the businessman – who is considering working as a taxi driver next – is certain he will stay in the Highland capital.

He said: “I would never go back to London. I have my home in Inverness, and I like it here. My wife and four kids are happy with our life too.”

Employee Mr Aziz said he was also “really sad” by the closure.

Mr Ahmad only has good words for the 36-year-old.

“He’s not just my employee, but after all these years working together he has also become my best pal,” he explained.