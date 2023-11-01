‘It’s a real shame’: Inverness locals ‘gutted’ about closure of beloved city-centre shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

‘It’s a real shame’: Inverness locals ‘gutted’ about closure of beloved city-centre shop

Station News has been forced to close down after 13 years to make way for a new hotel.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Station News Inverness
Station News has been forced to close down amid plans to build another hotel in Inverness. Picture shows shop owner Munawar Ahmad (right) next to his employee Omar Aziz (left). Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson Date; 01/11/2023

A beloved tiny convenience store situated in front of Inverness bus station has closed.

Established 13 years ago by Munawar Ahmad, Station News has been frequented daily by bus drivers and local workers.

But despite its success, Mr Ahmad has had to shut his popular business this week after Ross Street Hall – the historical building where the shop premises are – is to be demolished to build a new hotel in the city centre.

The shop closed its doors on Tuesday and it is currently being emptied. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/ DC Thomson Date; 01/11/2023

“I’m really upset as this shop was my livelihood,” said Mr Ahmad, 54, who has been packing up what is left along with his loyal employee Omar Aziz.

“They are demolishing the building to build a car park for the hotel.”

Mr Ahmad moved from London to Inverness and opened Station News 13 years ago. Picture shows Mr Ahmad packing up what is left in the shop one day after closing. Image Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson Date; 01/11/2023

Locals “really sad” about the closure of Station News

While the P&J spoke to Mr Ahmad inside the premises today, a young man entered the shop to grab a snack.

“No way! That’s so sad,” said the customer when the shop owner told him they are now closed.

Meanwhile at the nearby bus station, a number of staff members – and shop regulars – said the closure was a real blow.

Lee Wylie, a 53-year-old bus inspector and Alness resident, said: “It’s a shame. I would always get my coffee there. It was so convenient.”

Lee Wylie, a Glaswegian bus inspector living in Alness, was a regular customer at Station News. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/ DC Thomson Date; 01/11/2023

His colleague joined the conversation: “I don’t think there is a single bus driver who hasn’t got a coffee from Station News.”

Another local worker, library assistant Shireen Nosratpour, said she was also a regular.

“I’m sad as I would always go there to grab a quick snack during my break. It was really convenient,” said the 37-year-old.

Ms Nosratpour, originally from South Wales, added: “I know tourism is a good source of income for Inverness, but it’s sad to see how it is taking over local businesses.”

Nick Laidlaw, a delivery driver and heavy metal singer from Inverness, describes the situation as “ridiculous.”

“Having to close their shop to make room for yet another hotel? I wish Munawar Ahmad the best of luck for the future,” the 35-year-old said.

Meanwhile Hannah Kerr, who works at a local café, backed Mr Laidlaw’s thoughts.

“It’s sad that someone else is being put out of business for yet another hotel,” she said.

Station News closes 13 years after its opening in Inverness city centre

Mr Ahmad, originally from London, told the P&J he is trying to find new premises for his shop in Inverness, but that everything is “very expensive”.

However, the businessman – who is considering working as a taxi driver next – is certain he will stay in the Highland capital.

He said: “I would never go back to London. I have my home in Inverness, and I like it here. My wife and four kids are happy with our life too.”

Employee Mr Aziz said he was also “really sad” by the closure.

Munawar Ahmad (right) and Omar Aziz (left) have developed a lifelong friendship from their time working together at the Station News in Inverness. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/ DC Thomson Date; 01/11/2023

Mr Ahmad only has good words for the 36-year-old.

“He’s not just my employee, but after all these years working together he has also become my best pal,” he explained.