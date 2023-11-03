A Song for Gran: The young locals cast in new Aberdonian film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A Song for Gran: The young locals cast in new Aberdonian film

Several young actors are set to make their debut in James Rose's feature film "A Song for Gran".

By Bailey Moreton
James Rose (right) stands behind a camera with other members of the crew on the set of 'A Song for Gran.
James Rose (right) stands behind a camera with other members of the crew on the set of 'A Song for Gran.' Image: James Rose.

Casting calls are complete for an Aberdonian film production, with a number of young actors set to make their on-screen debuts.

Aberdeen born-and-raised filmmaker James Rose is moving production of his upcoming feature film, “A Song for Gran,” to the Granite City.

He’s hoping the film will give local kids opportunities he never had as a young actor.

There are starring roles for three students from the Academy of Expressive Arts on North Silver Street: Phoebe Small stars as ‘Fiona Wisely’, Rhylan Quinn as ‘Peter Young’, and Layla Irvine as ‘Celtic Spirit’.

Headshot of Shanna logan
Shanna Logan is the principal of the Academy of the Expressive Arts and has been cast in the film alongside several of her students. Image: Shanna Logan/Academy of Expressive Arts.

Joining them on set will be the academy’s principal and director Shanna Logan, who landed the role of the teacher in the film.

She said: “For me, this is a really special one because I’m actually similar to James, I had to go down to London to study.

“Moving back home and this opportunity coming up in our home city, it’s really great to train in Scotland and stay in Scotland.”

The lead roles will feature other local talents, with Daniel Mackay playing the lead role, ‘Joe MacLeod,’ and Conner Dickson portraying his nemesis, ‘John Burnett.’ Plus, there are 15 local children joining the production as background cast members.

The young ‘Gran’ character will be played by Aberdonian Louise Ludgate, who recently appeared in the BBC drama “Mayflies”.

“Nerve-racking” audition process

The audition process had two stages. The first involved sending a tape in in which actors had to discuss their happiest day and their saddest day.

Rhylan, 14, said: “It was very emotional, talking about the saddest, even the happiest made me so emotional.”

For those who made it to the second audition, there was a monologue to learn.

Layla, 13, said: “For the second part I was very nervous. This is my first time ever auditioning for something so it was nerve-wracking for sure, but it’s really good and it’s quite fun to do that self-tape, and then it’s such a joy when you find out you got the part.”

The trio of academy students have performed on stage several times, but performing in front of a camera was a newer experience.

Phoebe, 14, said: “On camera, I feel like it’s less exaggerated, on a stage you can make your voices louder because obviously a whole audience needs to hear it, while a camera is just not that far away from you.”

“You can make it more chill, make it more calm. It is different, but I do love it, I think, just as much as I love being on stage.”

After a couple of weeks of rehearsal, filming is set to take place in Balnagask and at Robert Gordon’s College this weekend.

Shanna Logan said: “There is so much in the arts that is happening in Scotland that is not celebrated so it’s really great that this opportunity came up for the children, and it’s nice for me as well. I work with and support them and it’s great for them to have another thing to celebrate from that training.”

The story of ‘A Song for Gran’

‘A Song for Gran,’ is James Rose’s feature-length directorial debut. It is based loosely around the story of his relationship with his grandmother.

The story jumps between two timelines. The first is set in Aberdeen following the main character Joe as he grew up in Scotland. Then the story jumps 25 years later as Joe tries to help his ailing grandmother return to Scotland after having moved to the USA.

Filming for the American portion took place in Washington state.

