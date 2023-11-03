A Song for Gran: The young locals cast in new Aberdonian film

Casting calls are complete for an Aberdonian film production, with a number of young actors set to make their on-screen debuts.

Aberdeen born-and-raised filmmaker James Rose is moving production of his upcoming feature film, “A Song for Gran,” to the Granite City.

He’s hoping the film will give local kids opportunities he never had as a young actor.

There are starring roles for three students from the Academy of Expressive Arts on North Silver Street: Phoebe Small stars as ‘Fiona Wisely’, Rhylan Quinn as ‘Peter Young’, and Layla Irvine as ‘Celtic Spirit’.

Joining them on set will be the academy’s principal and director Shanna Logan, who landed the role of the teacher in the film.

She said: “For me, this is a really special one because I’m actually similar to James, I had to go down to London to study.

“Moving back home and this opportunity coming up in our home city, it’s really great to train in Scotland and stay in Scotland.”

The lead roles will feature other local talents, with Daniel Mackay playing the lead role, ‘Joe MacLeod,’ and Conner Dickson portraying his nemesis, ‘John Burnett.’ Plus, there are 15 local children joining the production as background cast members.

The young ‘Gran’ character will be played by Aberdonian Louise Ludgate, who recently appeared in the BBC drama “Mayflies”.

“Nerve-racking” audition process

The audition process had two stages. The first involved sending a tape in in which actors had to discuss their happiest day and their saddest day.

Rhylan, 14, said: “It was very emotional, talking about the saddest, even the happiest made me so emotional.”

For those who made it to the second audition, there was a monologue to learn.

Layla, 13, said: “For the second part I was very nervous. This is my first time ever auditioning for something so it was nerve-wracking for sure, but it’s really good and it’s quite fun to do that self-tape, and then it’s such a joy when you find out you got the part.”

The trio of academy students have performed on stage several times, but performing in front of a camera was a newer experience.

Phoebe, 14, said: “On camera, I feel like it’s less exaggerated, on a stage you can make your voices louder because obviously a whole audience needs to hear it, while a camera is just not that far away from you.”

“You can make it more chill, make it more calm. It is different, but I do love it, I think, just as much as I love being on stage.”

After a couple of weeks of rehearsal, filming is set to take place in Balnagask and at Robert Gordon’s College this weekend.

Shanna Logan said: “There is so much in the arts that is happening in Scotland that is not celebrated so it’s really great that this opportunity came up for the children, and it’s nice for me as well. I work with and support them and it’s great for them to have another thing to celebrate from that training.”

The story of ‘A Song for Gran’

‘A Song for Gran,’ is James Rose’s feature-length directorial debut. It is based loosely around the story of his relationship with his grandmother.

The story jumps between two timelines. The first is set in Aberdeen following the main character Joe as he grew up in Scotland. Then the story jumps 25 years later as Joe tries to help his ailing grandmother return to Scotland after having moved to the USA.

Filming for the American portion took place in Washington state.