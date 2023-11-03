CalMac could extend charter on £1m-a-month ferry despite knowing it wouldn’t fit in Stornoway port ‘before trial’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

CalMac could extend charter on £1m-a-month ferry despite knowing it wouldn’t fit in Stornoway port ‘before trial’

Operator won't rule out keeping on the MV Alfred after reports it could remain in service for an extra six months.

By Graham Fleming
MV Alfred
MV Alfred ferry, which is currently being repaired, cannot fir in Stornoway Port. Image: Pentland Ferries.

The use of MV Alfred, deemed “too big” to dock at the port of Stornoway, could now be extended as well as the use of MV Arrow.

According to reports the costly emergency ferries chartered by Calmac will be extended – costing the taxpayer £6 million.

MV Alfred, owned by Pentland Ferries which has been chartered at the cost of £9m for nine months, currently lies out of action after breaking down for the second time in a month.

A six-month extension, by Scottish Government-owned Calmac for MV Alfred, would reportedly cost taxpayers £6m on top of the £9m already committed.

MV Alfred
The rental ferry is currently undergoing repairs. Image Credit: Pentland Ferries

That is on top of the further rental of the MV Arrow, brought in to take over the Ullapool – Stornoway route in its stead.

However, despite the issues it is understood there are hopes for an extension of the ferry rental period for another six months and perhaps even longer.

And it is reportedly due to make a comeback covering one of the busiest routes, to and from Arran on Saturday.

A Calmac spokesperson said:  “Calmac is aware that the Alfred wasn’t going to fit in every port but has carried out berthing trials just in case.

“The issues at Stornoway port have not affected service in any way at all.

“We have chartered the Arrow on occasion before, as well as other small vessels for routes such as those out of Mallaig.

“In terms of charter extension, we will announce further updates in due course.”

MV Alfred out of order

The news comes after discovering the Alfred cannot run one of Scotland’s busiest ferry routes as it was ‘too big’ for the port of Stornoway.

This meant plans to provide freight services between Ullapool and Stornoway took another step back.

Gearbox issues spotted on the boat at the end of September originally led to cancellations to and from Arran, while repairs were undertaken for three weeks.

The incident led to delays in sea trials on the route to Stornoway to confirm that it can be used to cover when MV Loch Seaforth goes for its annual overhaul.

MV Alfred is now out of service due to an issue with her thruster that needs repairs to be undertaken.

Calmac lead in commercial discussions

A Transport Scotland spokesperson added: “We have previously highlighted our commitment to secure or retain a major vessel for resilience purposes in the CalMac fleet.

“It is for CalMac to lead these commercial discussions.

“The current charter for MV Alfred runs to January, although it will be adjusted to account for the period the vessel was out of service and therefore off charter. We will in due course confirm arrangements beyond that period – leading up to the delivery of MV Glen Sannox.

“It was always understood that the temporarily chartered Alfred may not fit all of the major vessel ports, but in a resilience situation, she would allow another vessel to be released to support and minimise disruption.

“As has been the case in previous years, the MV Arrow has been chartered to cover the freight service to Stornoway during MV Loch Seaforth’s overhaul.”

‘Britain’s loneliest sheep’ left at bottom of cliff as animal charity calls off rescue

 

More from Highlands & Islands

Post Thumbnail
Man, 83, dies after quad bike incident in Shetland
Loganair flight landing at Dundee Airport.
'They operate on a wing and a prayer': Shetland man calls out Loganair as…
Fencing with site entrance on a red sign.
Work begins on new Home Bargains store for Dingwall
Parents of children with ADHD could be in for a stressful time as medication shortages hit the north and north-east. Image: Shutterstock
NHS Grampian advises parents to ration children's ADHD medication amid shortages
Aerial view of Stromness and Scapa Flow on Orkney islands.
Investigation launched into death of diver at Scapa Flow in Orkney
Jimmy Savile's house in Glen Coe.
Breaking: Fresh plans to demolish Jimmy Savile's Highland home and 'replace it with monument'
File Pics of Bealach na Ba in Wester Ross. The Bealach Na Ban between Kishorn and Applecross is continuing to attract tourist in their droves as part of the NC 500. Many motorhomes are still using the pass which is Britains highest road despite roadsigning warning against it. It is also a poular route for motorcyclists and has recently had new display boards installed. However their is local concern over the amount of use the road is getting and its crumbling state with may road edges cracking and breaking up. The road is directly above the Kishorn Port and its dry dock. 13th May '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Traffic monitor to be installed on one of the most notorious parts of the…
Man jailed after being caught driving while disqualified for the 26th time
Pictured is Mr Kelly beside the image of a policeman in uniform.
Missing Glen Coe hillwalker's body was recovered thanks to new drone technology
Kenny Stewart is proud to be flying the flag for the HIghlands in China
Loch Ness water company hoping to make a splash at China Expo event