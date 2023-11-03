NHS Grampian advises parents to ration children’s ADHD medication amid shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Grampian advises parents to ration children’s ADHD medication amid shortages

A north-east parent warned of stressful times as pharmacies run out while an Inverness adult with ADHD said the shortages are already dire.

By Andy Morton
Parents of children with ADHD could be in for a stressful time as medication shortages hit the north and north-east. Image: Shutterstock
NHS Grampian has urged parents of children on some ADHD medications to ration supplies as a UK shortage spreads north.

The north-east trust said stocks of seven ADHD medications are in short supply nationwide in a situation likely to last until next year.

It advised parents to try different pharmacies to fulfill prescriptions but also to limit intake to “essential days” such as school days.

NHS Grampian said parents can also reduce the frequency of doses down from three or two to one or the dose itself if on multiple tablets.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian warned not to abruptly stop medication if the child is using Intuiv, also known as Guanfacine, as this can cause side effects. Instead, the dosage should be lowered over time.

“We are really sorry for the upset and stress this may cause but we are confident that together we will be able to overcome this difficult time,” NHS Grampian said.

Read on to find out:

  • Why there is a UK-wide shortage of ADHD medication
  • Why a north-east parent of a child with ADHD thinks the shortages are “stressful”
  • What an Inverness adult with ADHD is doing to deal with the shortages

A national crisis for people with ADHD

A National Patient Safety Alert issued on September 27 alerted England’s NHS bodies to supply disruptions to a number of medications for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The disruptions have been caused by combination of manufacturing issues and increased global demand, the alert said. Other ADHD products are available but they cannot meet the shortfall.

Since the alert, NHS trusts across the UK have issued warnings to patients.

On October 17, NHS Grampian told patients, parents and carers not to order repeat prescriptions if there are more than 14 days of medication remaining, “as this may worsen the supply issues”.

NHS services have been sending letters over the past fortnight to people affected by the shortages, an NHS Grampian spokesperson said.

Medication shortages at a ‘critical level’

Phionna McInnes, chief executive of north-east charity WeToo for parents with children with additional support needs, said the shortages are “incredibly stressful for anyone who has a relationship with someone with ADHD”.

Ms McInnes, who is a parent of a child with ADHD, shared with the Press and Journal an internet search for ADHD medication Elvanse showing all nearby pharmacies out of stock.

The search for medication can be frustrating. Image: Phionna McInnes

“The shortages have been an issue for some time,” she continued. “Now the pharmacies have all run out of stock with no national availability to replenish it has hit a critical level.”

Meanwhile, she warned that “stepping on and off medication is never really a good idea” as it can mean side effects such as increased heart rate and reduced appetite “will never settle down if the medication is on stop/start”.

Phionna McInnes and her son Declan, who has ADHD. ImageL Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“Many ADHDoers will take breaks from their medication, but this should be their choice, not because of medication shortages,” Ms McInnes said.

Shortages of ‘a lifesaving medication’

Ashley Hope, who runs Inverness ADHD support group Dopamine Dolls, said the advice to ration underlines the critical need for medication as shortages enter a third week.

Ms Hope, who was diagnosed with ADHD last year, warned the shortages are already causing concern in the ADHD community.

“It’s a pretty dire situation to be in,” she said.

“For some people, it is essential every day. It’s definitely a lifesaving medication.”

However, Ms Hope said that no matter how critical the shortages get, it is important that ADHD patients do not share medication.

“There are people that feel quite desperate at times,” she says, “but it’s really important that people do not share them.”

Ashley Hope in Inverness. Image: Dopamine Dolls

To help cope with the shortages, Ms Hope’s Dopamine Dolls group is holding sessions on ways to manage ADHD that isn’t medication-based.

But she added that people with ADHD are not the best people to ask to make changes to medication or routines.

“It’s a hard thing for us to go out hunting in five different pharmacies until you find your medication,” she explained.

“As desperate as some of us are, we also struggle with executive functioning, so the idea that we’re going to be able to manage our time well enough to hunt down medication, it’s almost laughable.”

A spokesperson for NHS Highland said the trust has not made any public statement regarding the recent shortage of medicines for ADHD in the UK.

It has released an information leaflet that contains practical tips and advice for patients and caregivers affected by the shortages.