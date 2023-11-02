What is a ‘Boss Box’? All you need to know about Aberdeen’s German Doner Kebab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

What is a ‘Boss Box’? All you need to know about Aberdeen’s German Doner Kebab

Opening times, delivery services and three 'must-try' items at the new Union Street takeaway.

By Graham Fleming
German Doner Kebab
The new Aberdeen takeaway opened its doors yesterday.

What are the most expensive and cheapest items on the menu at the new German Doner Kebab takeaway on Union Street and what makes it different from other kebab shops?

We visited the new restaurant to answer some key questions about the store and tried out three of their most popular menu items.

Here is everything we learned and that readers need to know about German Doner Kebab.

Aberdeen GDK
The Union Street eatery has been re-furbished to a high standard.

Where is it?

GDK is located on 118 Union Street, Aberdeen.

The kebab takeaway takes the place of the now closed Molton Brown shop, just after the entrance to Back Wynd heading west down Union Street.

Can I get it delivered?

Yes, you can use all the well-known delivery services to get your freshly-made Kebab sent straight to your door.

Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats can all be called upon to order your favourite meal  when you just don’t feel like coming into town.

When is it open until?

GDK opens from 11am every morning until 11pm.

Three menu items to try out yourself

When visiting Aberdeen’s GDK, we asked smiley co-owner Dal Khaira which three things he’s recommended for everyone to try and were even offered some to try.

We tucked into the following:

  • OG Mixed Doner Kebab

We just had to tuck into their signature dish on our visit. We were treated to the mixed doner which was filling as it was tasty, it was served with a salad as well as crispy pitta bread.

GDK meal
Have you eaten at the new German Doner Kebab yet?
  • Chilli Cheese Bites

To go alongside the main event, we also had chilli cheese bites. These delightful sides featured spicy green chillies smothered with oozy cheese, deep fried. We would highly recommend this to accompany any kebab of your choice.

  • Spicy Fries with Dip Selection

Is there anything that doesn’t go with fries? We were also impressed by the dip selection offered with the chips in GDK. Customers can dip in any of garlic, chilli or yogurt dip – any of which will be sure to satisfy chips lovers.

How is it different from all the other kebab places?

The biggest thing that we noticed when we tried our very first German Doner Kebab was how light it was compared to other places

We have all been to that one kebab shop after a night out which might have made you feel worse than whatever it was that you were drinking that night…

But GDK bucks this trend by offering a much less greasy offering encased in a cool salad and crisp pitta which sets it apart from the competition.

Aberdeen German Doner Kebab
The new Union Street location enjoyed a successful launch day yesterday

Most expensive item

The priciest thing that can be bought on the menu is the ‘Boss Box’.

The boss box comes with your choice of main, a choice of doner spring rolls or chilli cheese bites, GDK’s spicy fries with a dip selection alongside a beverage of your choice.

The Boss Box comes in at £13.99.

Cheapest Item

Meanwhile, if you’re on a budget, the cheapest mains that you can order come in at £5.99.

These come from the ‘Value 2.0’ menu and ordering off this menu, you can have any of: a doner burger, veggie burger, doner panini or a doner quesadilla.

The snack boxes from the value menu also offer particularly good value, coming with spring rolls, fries and sauces.