What is a ‘Boss Box’? All you need to know about Aberdeen’s German Doner Kebab

What are the most expensive and cheapest items on the menu at the new German Doner Kebab takeaway on Union Street and what makes it different from other kebab shops?

We visited the new restaurant to answer some key questions about the store and tried out three of their most popular menu items.

Here is everything we learned and that readers need to know about German Doner Kebab.

Where is it?

GDK is located on 118 Union Street, Aberdeen.

The kebab takeaway takes the place of the now closed Molton Brown shop, just after the entrance to Back Wynd heading west down Union Street.

Can I get it delivered?

Yes, you can use all the well-known delivery services to get your freshly-made Kebab sent straight to your door.

Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats can all be called upon to order your favourite meal when you just don’t feel like coming into town.

When is it open until?

GDK opens from 11am every morning until 11pm.

Three menu items to try out yourself

When visiting Aberdeen’s GDK, we asked smiley co-owner Dal Khaira which three things he’s recommended for everyone to try and were even offered some to try.

We tucked into the following:

OG Mixed Doner Kebab

We just had to tuck into their signature dish on our visit. We were treated to the mixed doner which was filling as it was tasty, it was served with a salad as well as crispy pitta bread.

Chilli Cheese Bites

To go alongside the main event, we also had chilli cheese bites. These delightful sides featured spicy green chillies smothered with oozy cheese, deep fried. We would highly recommend this to accompany any kebab of your choice.

Spicy Fries with Dip Selection

Is there anything that doesn’t go with fries? We were also impressed by the dip selection offered with the chips in GDK. Customers can dip in any of garlic, chilli or yogurt dip – any of which will be sure to satisfy chips lovers.

How is it different from all the other kebab places?

The biggest thing that we noticed when we tried our very first German Doner Kebab was how light it was compared to other places

We have all been to that one kebab shop after a night out which might have made you feel worse than whatever it was that you were drinking that night…

But GDK bucks this trend by offering a much less greasy offering encased in a cool salad and crisp pitta which sets it apart from the competition.

Most expensive item

The priciest thing that can be bought on the menu is the ‘Boss Box’.

The boss box comes with your choice of main, a choice of doner spring rolls or chilli cheese bites, GDK’s spicy fries with a dip selection alongside a beverage of your choice.

The Boss Box comes in at £13.99.

Cheapest Item

Meanwhile, if you’re on a budget, the cheapest mains that you can order come in at £5.99.

These come from the ‘Value 2.0’ menu and ordering off this menu, you can have any of: a doner burger, veggie burger, doner panini or a doner quesadilla.

The snack boxes from the value menu also offer particularly good value, coming with spring rolls, fries and sauces.