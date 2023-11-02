Meet Otto: The animal-daft dad bringing pet shop joys to the Haudagain

A former Blockbuster video rental unit in Aberdeen could be about to thrive once again as a pet shop.

Otto Varga is opening his pet supplies store at the Haudagain Retail Park this weekend, and he has already applied for a licence to sell small animals at the shop.

Having lived in Aberdeen for more than nine years Otto is hoping to bring a local touch to the Granite City pet shop game dominated by chain stores.

The ex-Blockbuster retail unit became a furniture store but has sat empty for some time.

Store next to popular takeaways

The shop is across from takeaway stores KFC and Taco Bell, the new Pets & Care is set to be open to pet lovers this Saturday.

And Otto is hoping that Aberdeen pet-owners will indulge him in his ‘dream’ of owning his own store.

The 40 year-old said: “We chose to open because we do not see many independently owned pet shops.

“This unit in the retail park has also been empty for a good while.

“We see a bit of a niche there, and we think we can give customers that one-stop-shop experience where they can get all their animals, accessories, toys and food.

“With most going to places such as Pets at Home, I’d like to think we can instead add that local touch to pet stores.

“We moved to Scotland over nine years ago now, but even before then it was always my dream to open my own pet store.”

Originally from Hungary, over 1,500 miles away, Otto has over 20 years experience in charge of pet stores in Eastern Europe.

After gaining years of valuable experience, he thought now was as good a time as any to build his own pet empire.

He continued: “I wasn’t even sure how we ended up here from Hungary! It happened so fast, but we have loved every second, so we are looking forward to getting more involved in the community the only way we know how.

“Now we have lived local in Aberdeen city for many years. Pets & Care will be a family owned shop so we are looking forward to being part of the community.

“Growing up with David Attenborough and Steve Irwin, they gave me my passion for animals which I still have today.”

Set to ply his trade in the Haudagain Retail Park on Great Northern Road, he is excited to breathe life into a unit left vacant for years.

Bringing Haudagain back to life

He continued: “We were excited to move our store into the Haudagain retail park location because we think it is very busy.

“Living close to Stewart Park in Aberdeen too, we notice all sorts of dog and other pet owners so we saw an opportunity since the demand there.

“The unit has also been empty for so long which is sad, so we are excited to bring it back to life.

“Since the roadworks are finished on the roundabout and the new flyover road is complete it is really accessible for customers – so it is a really great location now.”

Live animals on the horizon

With his new venture opening this Saturday, the 20-year experienced pet shop owner will initially start off selling accessories and food to owners – but has big plans for live animals to be sold in the store pending on relevant permissions being granted.

He said: “We are hoping to have live animals available soon, we are waiting on our licence being granted.

“But if we are successful customers can look forward to all kinds of tropical and cold-water fish as well as small animals such as hamsters, gerbils and guinea pigs.

“We are also hoping to provide birds as well because you cannot get them in many places in Aberdeen.”

“We are really hoping as well to build a community of animal lovers with our store, we want to care about animals, our customers, our colleagues and our customers animals.

“I hope that the people our happy with our service and they keep coming back and create a family atmosphere.”