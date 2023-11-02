Meet Otto: The animal-daft dad bringing pet shop joys to the Haudagain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Meet Otto: The animal-daft dad bringing pet shop joys to the Haudagain

Otto is opening his pet shop in the former Blockbuster unit in the Haudagain Retail Park.

By Graham Fleming
Otto and his family
Otto, his wife Agnes and their daughter Emily before the grand opening this weekend. Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

A former Blockbuster video rental unit in Aberdeen could be about to thrive once again as a pet shop.

Otto Varga is opening his pet supplies store at the Haudagain Retail Park this weekend, and he has already applied for a licence to sell small animals at the shop.

Having lived in Aberdeen for more than nine years Otto is hoping to bring a local touch to the Granite City pet shop game dominated by chain stores.

The ex-Blockbuster retail unit became a furniture store but has sat empty for some time.

Store next to popular takeaways

The shop is across from takeaway stores KFC and Taco Bell, the new Pets & Care is set to be open to pet lovers this Saturday.

And Otto is hoping that Aberdeen pet-owners will indulge him in his ‘dream’ of owning his own store.

The 40 year-old said: “We chose to open because we do not see many independently owned pet shops.

Otto filling shelves
Otto and his team have been hard at work filling the shelves of the once empty unit at Haudagain Retail Park.

“This unit in the retail park has also been empty for a good while.

“We see a bit of a niche there, and we think we can give customers that one-stop-shop experience where they can get all their animals, accessories, toys and food.

“With most going to places such as Pets at Home, I’d like to think we can instead add that local touch to pet stores.

“We moved to Scotland over nine years ago now, but even before then it was always my dream to open my own pet store.”

Originally from Hungary, over 1,500 miles away, Otto has over 20 years experience in charge of pet stores in Eastern Europe.

Pets & Care
Pets & Care will stock everything you need for your furry friends.

After gaining years of valuable experience, he thought now was as good a time as any to build his own pet empire.

He continued: “I wasn’t even sure how we ended up here from Hungary! It happened so fast, but we have loved every second, so we are looking forward to getting more involved in the community the only way we know how.

“Now we have lived local in Aberdeen city for many years. Pets & Care will be a family owned shop so we are looking forward to being part of the community.

“Growing up with David Attenborough and Steve Irwin, they gave me my passion for animals which I still have today.”

Set to ply his trade in the Haudagain Retail Park on Great Northern Road, he is excited to breathe life into a unit left vacant for years.

Bringing Haudagain back to life

He continued: “We were excited to move our store into the Haudagain retail park location because we think it is very busy.

“Living close to Stewart Park in Aberdeen too, we notice all sorts of dog and other pet owners so we saw an opportunity since the demand there.

“The unit has also been empty for so long which is sad, so we are excited to bring it back to life.

“Since the roadworks are finished on the roundabout and the new flyover road is complete it is really accessible for customers – so it is a really great location now.”

Live animals on the horizon

With his new venture opening this Saturday, the 20-year experienced pet shop owner will initially start off selling accessories and food to owners – but has big plans for live animals to be sold in the store pending on relevant permissions being granted.

He said: “We are hoping to have live animals available soon, we are waiting on our licence being granted.

“But if we are successful customers can look forward to all kinds of tropical and cold-water fish as well as small animals such as hamsters, gerbils and guinea pigs.

“We are also hoping to provide birds as well because you cannot get them in many places in Aberdeen.”

Pets & Care
Otto’s wife Emily in the new store that will open its doors this weekend. Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

“We are really hoping as well to build a community of animal lovers with our store, we want to care about animals, our customers, our colleagues and our customers animals.

“I hope that the people our happy with our service and they keep coming back and create a family atmosphere.”

New Aberdeen Market APPROVED in £50m bid to boost city centre