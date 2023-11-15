100 workers out of a job as BT call centre to close after 25 years in Alness

A cell centre employing 100 people in Alness is set to close, according to the BT Group.

The news comes after around nine out of ten workers have reportedly accepted offers of enhanced severance terms.

The others who remain in negotiation over their options regarding leaving the company.

BT have held premises in Alness for 25 years.

Work from home proposal

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has claimed that BT had rejected its counter proposal to save jobs by offering home working.

The union has asked for a further meeting on the closure of the site on Alness’ Teaninich Industrial Estate.

A BT Group spokesperson, speaking to the BBC, said: “Following a thorough consultation process with colleagues and our partners at the Communication Workers Union, BT Group can confirm that it has taken the difficult decision to close its site in Alness early next year.

“This process included careful consideration of the CWU’s counter-proposals, which unfortunately did not meet our business needs.”

Consolidation plan

BT Group had previously said last week that the site closure was part of a plan that would see desk workers in the company consolidated into a smaller number of offices around the UK.

The BT Group has offered workers the option to relocate to either Dundee or Manchester, but the union has previously hit back at the “unfeasible” claims.

The company has said that it wishes to reduce the number of centres in the UK from 300 all the way down to 30.

However, the CSU put forward alternative proposals to BT which would allow employees at the Alness site to work from home, saving jobs – but the proposals were rejected.

This is due to the communications giant’s working from policy which is three days in the office and two days at home.

However BT have reportedly insisted that they are committed to continuing operations in Scotland.