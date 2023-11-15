100 workers out of a job as BT call centre to close after 25 years in Alness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
100 workers out of a job as BT call centre to close after 25 years in Alness

90 per cent of the workforce have accepted enhanced severance terms.

By Graham Fleming
BT Alness
BT have previously held premises in Alness for 25 years.

A cell centre employing 100 people in Alness is set to close, according to the BT Group.

The news comes after around nine out of ten workers have reportedly accepted offers of enhanced severance terms.

The others who remain in negotiation over their options regarding leaving the company.

BT have held premises in Alness for 25 years.

Work from home proposal

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has claimed that BT had rejected its counter proposal to save jobs by offering home working.

The union has asked for a further meeting on the closure of the site on Alness’ Teaninich Industrial Estate.

A BT Group spokesperson, speaking to the BBC, said: “Following a thorough consultation process with colleagues and our partners at the Communication Workers Union, BT Group can confirm that it has taken the difficult decision to close its site in Alness early next year.

“This process included careful consideration of the CWU’s counter-proposals, which unfortunately did not meet our business needs.”

Consolidation plan

BT Group had previously said last week that the site closure was part of a plan that would see  desk workers in the company consolidated into a smaller number of offices around the UK.

The BT Group has offered workers the option to relocate to either Dundee or Manchester, but the union has previously hit back at the “unfeasible” claims.

The company has said that it wishes to reduce the number of centres in the UK from 300 all the way down to 30.

However, the CSU put forward alternative proposals to BT which would allow employees at the Alness site to work from home, saving jobs – but the proposals were rejected.

This is due to the communications giant’s working from policy which is three days in the office and two days at home.

However BT have reportedly insisted that they are committed to continuing operations in Scotland.