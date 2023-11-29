‘We’re heartbroken but his legacy lives on’: Family’s tribute to Charlie House inspiration, Louis Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We’re heartbroken but his legacy lives on’: Family’s tribute to Charlie House inspiration, Louis Johnstone

15-year-old from Kingswells inspired mum to start beloved north-east charity.

By Lindsay Bruce
Louis Johnstone, who inspired mum Tracy to help other young people like him in the north-east of Scotland.
The family of Charlie House inspiration Louis Johnstone, have paid tribute to their “courageous boy”, who died yesterday age 15.

Second son of Tracy and Craig Johnstone of Kingswells, Louis – known for his big heart and even bigger smile – was born prematurely in 2008.

He was later diagnosed with multiple complex and painful health conditions.

Louis’ lasting legacy

After months of being in and out of hospital following Louis’ birth – and experiencing a desperate shortage of appropriate support and information in this part of the country – Tracy and Craig wanted to do something to help their son and other families in a similar position.

Their drive to help children and young people with life-limiting conditions has led to scores of north-east families finding support through Charlie House.

And it all began with Louis.

A legacy they have vowed to continue.

Louis Johnstone, the wee boy whose life sparked change for scores of others in the north-east.

“We are totally broken hearted to lose our gorgeous, smiling, courageous boy,” they said. “He’s battled through 15 years and has been the total inspiration for Charlie House. That will be his lasting legacy and we will do everything we can to deliver that in his memory.”

Wee smiler

Louis, whose twin sister Eva passed away a day after their birth, was later diagnosed with severe quadriplegic cerebral palsy, severe dystonia, chronic lung disease and spina bifida occulta.

Wheelchair bound and requiring 24 hour care, Louis loved spending time with his older brother Ellis, joining in group activities, and playing games on his eye gaze computer.

The Johnstone boys, Louis, left, and big brother Ellis.

But more than all of that – and despite a life of challenging health – Louis loved to smile. A trait evident throughout his short life.

Quest for help

As a baby he spent most of his first year in hospital enduring multiple life-saving operations and procedures. Amid the loss of their daughter and caring for their older son the Johnstones were confronted with a heart-breaking reality.  Battler Louis’s life would be limited and he may not live until adulthood.

In desperate need of help the couple were repeatedly told Louis’ needs were too complex. Forced to keep going despite no assistance being available locally, they made regular 100-mile trips to the nearest support facility.

Dad Craig Johnstone with youngest son Louis, who never failed to smile.

Unable to accept this level of support on their doorstep, Tracy brought together other families in the same position.

At that point, the dream of creating a specialist support centre for children with life-limiting or life threatening conditions and their families was born. The hope was to give families in the north-east the crucial local support they needed.

Charlie House

Founded in 2011, and continually inspired by smiler Louis, since April 2017 Charlie House has provided support for more than 120 children with life-limiting conditions and their families. The organisation now runs 23 parent carer clubs, 11 siblings clubs, 25 family activity sessions and 10 holiday club sessions.

Louis with one of his favourite Hey Duggee toys.

Named after the playful pup in the charity badge, the well known logo was drawn by Louis’ big brother Ellis, when he was just seven.

And the charity remains close to the family’s heart with Tracy now the chair of Charlie House board of trustees.

Sad news

A spokesperson for Charlie House confirmed the news of Louis’ passing. They explained his condition – which had increasingly become worse on entering his teenager years –  further deteriorated over recent days.

Brave boy, Louis Johnstone, of Kingswells.

“Over the weekend, Louis’ health deteriorated and the Johnstone family decided the best place for him to receive the best care and respite would be Rachel House hospice in Kinross, Dunbartonshire.”

Surrounded by his family Louis passed peacefully on November 28.

