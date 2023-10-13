Charlie House searching for volunteer elves to bring Santa’s workshop back to Aberdeen

Charlie House is looking for volunteers to help spread festive cheer in Aberdeen.

The charity has planned a series of events in the lead up to Christmas to raise funds and help families make special memories.

However, a number of elves are required to make them possible.

Santa will welcome families back to his workshop in the Bon Accord Centre throughout November and December with help from his new team of elves.

They will make sure all visitors are able to meet Father Christmas and receive a gift, as well as assisting with merchandise and photography.

All proceeds will go directly to the charity which supports children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Charlie House is encouraging everyone to get involved, even those without prior elf experience.

The charity will organise a special elf training school so all volunteers are up to speed before the magical events begin.

Charlie House bringing Santa to Aberdeen

Louise Bone, fundraising coordinator at Charlie House, said: “Santa’s Workshop is a key part of the city’s Christmas calendar. It creates such a buzz of excitement within the shopping centre and it often sells out due to high demand.

“With it being such a busy event, we’re looking for as many volunteer elves as possible to help put smiles on families’ faces as they queue up to meet Santa.

“This really is a fun and enjoyable experience as not only is it ideal for those who love the festive season, but it’s incredibly rewarding to know that it’s supporting a vital local cause.

“I’d encourage all those who love Christmas, are passionate about helping others or want to contribute to their local community, to get in touch with our volunteering team. You’re sure to have a great time and meet others with the same interests too.”

Santa’s Workshop will be open from 9.30am until 5pm every weekend throughout November and December.

Tickets will go on sale next month and cost £7.99 per child.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer as a Christmas elf can email volunteer@charliehouse.co.uk or visit the Charlie House website.