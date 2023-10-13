Charlie House searching for volunteer elves to bring Santa’s workshop back to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie House searching for volunteer elves to bring Santa’s workshop back to Aberdeen

The charity will hold festive events at the Bon Accord Centre in the lead up to Christmas.

By Ellie Milne
Charlie House elves
Charlie House is looking for elves to work at Santa's workshop this Christmas. Image: Charlie House.

Charlie House is looking for volunteers to help spread festive cheer in Aberdeen.

The charity has planned a series of events in the lead up to Christmas to raise funds and help families make special memories.

However, a number of elves are required to make them possible.

Santa will welcome families back to his workshop in the Bon Accord Centre throughout November and December with help from his new team of elves.

They will make sure all visitors are able to meet Father Christmas and receive a gift, as well as assisting with merchandise and photography.

All proceeds will go directly to the charity which supports children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Charlie House is encouraging everyone to get involved, even those without prior elf experience.

The charity will organise a special elf training school so all volunteers are up to speed before the magical events begin.

Charlie House elf
Santa’s workshop will return to the Bon Accord Centre next month. Image: Charlie House.

Charlie House bringing Santa to Aberdeen

Louise Bone, fundraising coordinator at Charlie House, said: “Santa’s Workshop is a key part of the city’s Christmas calendar. It creates such a buzz of excitement within the shopping centre and it often sells out due to high demand.

“With it being such a busy event, we’re looking for as many volunteer elves as possible to help put smiles on families’ faces as they queue up to meet Santa.

“This really is a fun and enjoyable experience as not only is it ideal for those who love the festive season, but it’s incredibly rewarding to know that it’s supporting a vital local cause.

“I’d encourage all those who love Christmas, are passionate about helping others or want to contribute to their local community, to get in touch with our volunteering team. You’re sure to have a great time and meet others with the same interests too.”

Santa’s Workshop will be open from 9.30am until 5pm every weekend throughout November and December.

Tickets will go on sale next month and cost £7.99 per child.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer as a Christmas elf can email volunteer@charliehouse.co.uk or visit the Charlie House website.

Meet Santa and his elves who are supporting children with life-limiting conditions

