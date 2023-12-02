Search for missing Isle of Skye man as coastguard employ helicopter and boat

Mallaig coastguard have employed a helicopter in addition to a boat in the search for a missing Isle of Skye man.

Police have been working together with coastguard this morning in an ongoing search to find an unidentified male.

The man is thought to have went missing in the Armadale area of the Isle as local rescue teams work with both Mallaig coastguard and police to find him.

The missing person’s name is not known at this time.

Police have also been approached for more information about this incident.

More to follow.