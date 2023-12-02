Search for missing Isle of Skye man as coastguard employ helicopter and boat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Search for missing Isle of Skye man as coastguard employ helicopter and boat

Coastguard are working together with police near Armadale, Isle of Skye in a bid to find the man.

By Graham Fleming
Coastguard helicopter in the air.
Coastguard are using a helicopter in a bid to find the missing Isle of Skye man.

Mallaig coastguard have employed a helicopter in addition to a boat in the search for a missing Isle of Skye man.

Police have been working together with coastguard this morning in an ongoing search to find an unidentified male.

The man is thought to have went missing in the Armadale area of the Isle as local rescue teams work with both Mallaig coastguard and police to find him.

The missing person’s name is not known at this time.

Police have also been approached for more information about this incident.

More to follow.

More from News

Oil refinery (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)
50 oil companies pledge to reach near-zero methane emissions by 2030
Michael Beaton was found seriously injured in Greenock and died in hospital, police said (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police arrest man in Greenock killing investigation
Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a hospital in Khan Younis, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Death toll in Gaza ‘passes 15,200 with women and children making up 70%’
Alexei Navalny (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
Russia brings new charges against jailed Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny
Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo admits he has found the Premier League more difficult than he thought (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wataru Endo admits adapting to Premier League ‘harder than I thought’
Mohammed Rahman has received a suspended jail sentence after carrying out unauthorised searches on computer systems for his own purposes while a Metropolitan Police officer (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Ex-Met officer sentenced over unauthorised searches on police systems
Police officers with dogs as flares are set off outside the stadium (David Davies/PA)
Police charge more than 40 away fans after major disorder outside Villa Park
Gay rights activists (AP Photo, File)
Police raid Moscow gay bars after court labels LGBT+ movement ‘extremist’
Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a hospital (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Israel intensifies assault on southern Gaza amid fears over civilian deaths
People walk through the venue at the COP28 U.N. Climate (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Developing nations press rich world to fight climate change at Cop28 summit