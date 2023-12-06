Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty’s Theatre: Aberdeen Christmas panto produces the goods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty’s Theatre: Aberdeen Christmas panto produces the goods

It's panto season in Aberdeen as Sleeping Beauty offers rollicking fun for all the family. Are you in our gallery from HMT?

Gary: Tank Commander and Alan McHugh as Nurse Nellie MacDuff in Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
Gary: Tank Commander and Alan McHugh as Nurse Nellie MacDuff in Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Calum Petrie

Well, the Aberdeen panto this Christmas season has delivered again. Oh yes it has.

Writer Alan McHugh and his team continue to produce as safe a bet as you’ll get at His Majesty’s Theatre, and we’re lucky to have them.

This Christmas it’s Sleeping Beauty, though as ever in panto – especially those written by McHugh – the plot is a secondary consideration.

As writer and Nurse Nellie MacDuff, McHugh is obviously the glue that holds everything together.

However, this year’s star attraction is Gary: Tank Commander, who despite finding himself in a Brothers Grimm fairytale, never manages to step outside the character we know and love him for.

Well-kent panto faces back in Aberdeen for Sleeping Beauty

Well-kent face Paul J Corrigan of River City fame is back as Slimeball, as are Aberdeen’s own Danielle Jam as The Spirit of Pantomime and Michael Karl-Lewis as the Prince.

It should go without saying by now, but the costumes, scenery, music, effects are all superb.

Comedy Chaos: Nurse Nellie, Gary: Tank Commander, The Spirit of Pantomime, and Slimeball. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

But it’s the people that make panto and the cast, particularly Nurse Nellie and Gary, are genuinely laugh-a-minute.

The odd gaffe becomes just part of the show with chaotic humour, at times clearly improvised.

One skit in particular descends into ridiculous, unscripted tangents – you’ll know when you see it. The P&J gets a cameo, by the way.

Panto is a very British tradition, but at HMT it’s as Scottish as you’ll get, with thick Glasgow and Edinburgh slang and as always a heavy dash of Doric.

Childishness, risqué humour, and the Fergie hairdryer – something for everyone

Great entertainment for the kids, with some risqué humour for the grown-ups. Which is actually refreshing in these dismally sanitised times.

There’s enough seriousness and divisiveness in the world today, so the sheer childishness of certain scenes was therapeutic as it united the audience in laughter.

Glaswegians famously have to work twice as hard to capture Aberdonian hearts.

Even Sir Alex Ferguson needed to give Dons fans the greatest years in their history to overcome our native suspicion of central belters. There’s a hilarious nod to Fergie in the show, by the way.

But Aberdeen has taken McHugh and his Glasgow wit to its heart, and his HMT shows continue to sell out through the cold north-east winters.

Sleeping Beauty sees McHugh playing Dame in his adopted hometown for the 19th year.

With shows running until January 7, tickets are selling fast so you might want to get in there quick to get in on the fun.

Are you in our gallery from Sleeping Beauty at HMT?

Jackie Hache and Hayley Halkett, 10. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Minnie Morrison, 6, and Stacey Stott. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Sienna, Nicole and Marco Strong. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rachael and Ollie Lucas, 5. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gavin, Kirstie, 9, and Aileen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A group of friends have a drink before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
5th Peterhead Guides. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A family ready to enjoy the panto fun. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Erica and Emily Booth-McCabe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
This group of friends are ready for a night of laughs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

