Press & Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness: Don’t miss our eight-page picture special supplement

Was your child or grandchild one of the performers at yesterday’s Press & Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness?

Then you don’t want to miss out on the eight-page picture special supplement in tomorrow’s paper.

After more than 50 years on stage in Aberdeen, our iconic Christmas Concert came to the Highlands for the very first time.

More than 160 youngsters from six schools performed on stage at The Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

All proceeds from the show will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative to benefit local schools.

More than £15,000 was shared among local schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as a result of last year’s shows. So yesterday’s Inverness event is set to be a big boost to the area.

Press & Journal Christmas Concert ‘stays with you for life’

Show director Laura Pike said: “I think there’s such a need for a platform for performance everywhere, especially after Covid.

“Kids need more opportunities to get up and show the world what they’re good at.

“Christmas is such a lovely time anyway.”

Laura, a former music teacher, has been heavily involved with the concert since she was a child, noting the importance of the arts community and the impact it can have on youths.

She recalled the event as something that “stays with you for life”.

She added: “I think it’s all about opportunity and making sure everybody gets a chance and a place to show what they’re good at. Music is the perfect thing to do that.

“We’ve got orchestras, we’ve got young people singing. We don’t tend to put a particular embargo on people who can’t be involved.”

Having been a staple of the festive calendar in Aberdeen for 55 years, last year saw a Dundee show for the first time.

And with Inverness now part of things, Laura said it was a “really exciting” time for the concert.

“It’s brilliant that this is growing from strength to strength, and the locals love it.”