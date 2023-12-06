Press & Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness: Don’t miss our eight-page picture special supplement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Press & Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness: Don’t miss our eight-page picture special supplement

Were your loved ones among the performers at yesterday’s Press & Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness? Don’t miss out on our eight-page picture special supplement.

By Calum Petrie
We've got all the pics from the Press & Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
We've got all the pics from the Press & Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Was your child or grandchild one of the performers at yesterday’s Press & Journal Christmas Concert in Inverness?

Then you don’t want to miss out on the eight-page picture special supplement in tomorrow’s paper.

After more than 50 years on stage in Aberdeen, our iconic Christmas Concert came to the Highlands for the very first time.

More than 160 youngsters from six schools performed on stage at The Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

All proceeds from the show will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative to benefit local schools.

More than £15,000 was shared among local schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as a result of last year’s shows. So yesterday’s Inverness event is set to be a big boost to the area.

Press & Journal Christmas Concert ‘stays with you for life’

The Press & Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness after 55 years in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Show director Laura Pike said: “I think there’s such a need for a platform for performance everywhere, especially after Covid.

“Kids need more opportunities to get up and show the world what they’re good at.

“Christmas is such a lovely time anyway.”

Laura, a former music teacher, has been heavily involved with the concert since she was a child, noting the importance of the arts community and the impact it can have on youths.

She recalled the event as something that “stays with you for life”.

She added: “I think it’s all about opportunity and making sure everybody gets a chance and a place to show what they’re good at. Music is the perfect thing to do that.

“We’ve got orchestras, we’ve got young people singing. We don’t tend to put a particular embargo on people who can’t be involved.”

Having been a staple of the festive calendar in Aberdeen for 55 years, last year saw a Dundee show for the first time.

And with Inverness now part of things, Laura said it was a “really exciting” time for the concert.

“It’s brilliant that this is growing from strength to strength, and the locals love it.”

More from Education

Gary: Tank Commander and Alan McHugh as Nurse Nellie MacDuff in Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty's Theatre: Aberdeen Christmas panto produces the goods
Former head teacher Eleanor Sheppard, now the council's child services director, and her staff are struggling to find 'quality' head teachers to fill vacancies - leading to a shortage in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Parents frustrated as Aberdeen schools face shortage of 'quality' head teacher candidates
St Joseph's R.C. Primary School at the christmas concert 2023
WATCH: St Joseph's R.C. Primary School perform A Wish For Peace at P&J/Evening Express…
Dales Park School at Christmas concert 2023
WATCH: Dales Park School perform Sparkly Jolly Twinkle at P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert 2023
RGC Pipe Band at Chirstmas concert 2023
WATCH: RGC Pipe Band perform Little Drummer Boy at P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert 2023
Aberdeen City Music Service at the Christmas concert 2023
WATCH: Aberdeen City Music Service sing Winter Song at P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert 2023
The Big Noise at Christmas concert 2023
WATCH: The Big Noise perform Mattachins at P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert 2023
Holy Family RC Primary at Chirstmas concert 2023
WATCH: Holy Family RC Primary sing Carol of the Bells at P&J/Evening Express Christmas…
Hanover Street School at the Christmas concert in 2023
WATCH: Hanover Street School sing Somewhere in my Memory at P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert…
Heathryburn School Junior Choir at the christmas
WATCH: Heathryburn School Junior Choir perform Flying Free at P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert 2023

Conversation