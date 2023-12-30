News A96 near Huntly closed in both directions as emergency services attend two-car collision Emergency services are still in attendance at the scene of the crash. By Graham Fleming December 30 2023, 3.05pm Share A96 near Huntly closed in both directions as emergency services attend two-car collision Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6312628/a96-huntly-crash/ Copy Link The A96 road is closed in both directions at Huntly. Emergency services are in attendance on the A96 after a crash between two vehicles near Huntly. The road is also closed in both directions approaching Huntly from Aberdeen and drivers are advised to use an alternate route. The Fire service sent two appliances to the Aberdeen to Inverness road at 13.57pm to attend the scene. The road is closed in both directions near the Huntly Train Station. Image: Traffic Scotland. Police are also in attendance after closing the road to east and west-bound drivers. And Scottish Fire and Rescue and the police have confirmed they are still present as of 3.05pm as they assist at the collision. It is not known at this time if there are any injuries as as result of this incident. More to follow.