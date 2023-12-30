A96 near Huntly closed in both directions as emergency services attend two-car collision

Emergency services are in attendance on the A96 after a crash between two vehicles near Huntly.

The road is also closed in both directions approaching Huntly from Aberdeen and drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

The Fire service sent two appliances to the Aberdeen to Inverness road at 13.57pm to attend the scene.

Police are also in attendance after closing the road to east and west-bound drivers.

And Scottish Fire and Rescue and the police have confirmed they are still present as of 3.05pm as they assist at the collision.

It is not known at this time if there are any injuries as as result of this incident.

More to follow.