City council in talks with ‘global taxi operator’ to launch in Aberdeen

Early talks are underway with a “global taxi operator” to launch in Aberdeen – with hopes it could help save the city’s taxi driver crisis.

A meeting has taken place between Aberdeen City Council and a worldwide firm – its name not confirmed – as discussions continue to solve issues with taxi provision and rising fares in the Granite City.

The meeting was revealed by Roulè Wood, a manager at Aberdeen Inspired, who was brought in by the organisation last year to investigate current taxi provision and how things could be better.

She said her investigation had been “mind boggling” and claimed “outdated” rules are giving would-be taxi-drivers an unreasonable amount of hoops to jump through before they are permitted to get behind the wheel.

In an online update posted this weekend, Mrs Wood said: “We had a visit from a global taxi operator who met with stakeholders and Aberdeen City Council to discuss the possibility of them launching in Aberdeen.

“It’s early stages but we were impressed with their business model and what they have to offer.

“I hope the city will get behind the reform we need to increase our driver pool – in quick time.”

Many comments in response to her post speculated that the operator in question is Uber, however Mrs Wood did not confirm.

Last year, the taskforce ‘Our Union Street’ contended that once-controversial proposals to bring Uber to Aberdeen need to be considered again.

Reality of Aberdeen taxi problem ‘eye-opening’

Last year, Mrs Wood claimed that the lack of transport options, particularly at night-time, was causing people to leave the city earlier and spend less money.

She said increased waiting times of more than an hour was also resulting in people choosing to walk home alone and often in a vulnerable state.

The mother-of-two hit out after being left “so frustrated” she wasn’t able to book a driver on a Saturday night after hours of waiting and contacting multiple companies.

Her post attracted huge attention, and she was asked by Aberdeen Inspired to start working on a local taxi provision project.

She said her investigation had been an “eye opener” and that she had learned the city has a “very complicated set of rules and regulations that does not serve” the public or drivers.

She highlighted several factors standing in the way of providing an efficient service, including –

Aberdeen being one of the only a few places in Scotland that require private hire car drivers to pass the same local “knowledge test” taxi rank drivers have to take before they can apply for a licence. She said the pass rate is under 20% and it takes on average 22 weeks for a new driver to get on the road

Aberdeen licenced taxis can only pick up fares in the city – if they drop off in the Aberdeenshire they are not permitted to pick up a fare unless that fare’s destination is the city. She said it seemed like a “carry on” that drivers cannot have both a city and shire licence

Only taxis with an airport permit can pick up at the airport rank. Other taxis must leave the airport with an empty car unless collecting a pre-booked fare.

Mrs Wood also pointed out that drivers currently operating in Aberdeen have been the victim of a “perfect storm”.

“That is an aging driver population, all the red tape and obviously Covid, with many drivers not returning having taken new jobs elsewhere,” she said.

“We need to get new drivers in by promoting the benefits of this career choice and reducing the obstacles.”

‘Aberdeen needs a taxi service like Inverness’

Mrs Wood said that as part of her project, she has heard from businesses, met with city council officials, MSP’s, local taxi operators and ‘Our Union Street’, while reaching out to other cities.

She said that the council is aware of her findings and “willing to engage”.

She said: “We are not Edinburgh or Glasgow (I keep being reminded), but in Inverness, for example, there’s no taxi shortage and a new driver can be on the road in a month.

“Inverness taxis have been recognised at national level for the exemplary service they deliver.

“Through my research I have identified three key areas affected by insufficient taxi provision – safety, economic impact and visitor reputation.

“We have a compelling case in Aberdeen for better public transport provision, and taxis have a key role to play.”

Why does Aberdeen not have Uber?

Uber was granted a licence to operate in Aberdeen in 2017.

But two years later, amid speculation the downturn made it a less attractive proposition, the company confirmed it wouldn’t be driving its plans forward.

Aberdeen City Council was contacted for comment today on the meeting but declined to say anything.

We have contacted local councillors for comment.