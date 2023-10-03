Uber could be the answer as taxi crisis ‘stops people visiting Aberdeen city centre’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Uber could be the answer as taxi crisis ‘stops people visiting Aberdeen city centre’

Our Union Street says the "serious under-supply" of taxis is holding back the area.

By Ben Hendry
Bob Keiller thinks Uber could be an answer to Aberdeen's taxi shortages.
Bob Keiller thinks Uber could be an answer to Aberdeen's taxi shortages. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Campaigners desperate to revive Aberdeen’s Union Street fear its resurgence is being held back by a lack of taxis to take people there.

Queues are often seen snaking along city centre streets as impatient punters await a lift home at the end of an evening out.

And the Our Union Street taskforce is concerned the long-running problem is putting people off even venturing into Aberdeen.

In a newly published document, they say the predicament is “having a negative impact on the local economy”.

Passengers were left queuing in the Aberdeen airport tunnel this summer due to the taxi shortages… Image: Rick Steen.

Why might Uber be needed in Aberdeen?

The taskforce contends that once-controversial proposals to bring Uber to Aberdeen need to be considered again.

A new white paper addressing the state of the Granite Mile explains that Our Union Street leaders have spoken to local taxi operators in a bid to understand the problem.

Uber users can enter their destination first and see all pricing options before booking. Image: Uber

The dossier states: “There appears to be a serious under-supply of taxis that seems to have a negative impact on the local economy – especially the night-time economy.”

And the group is concerned that people, perhaps at the end of a night out, are more likely to engage in antisocial behaviour if they “can’t get away from the city centre”.

Meanwhile, taxi problems are just as severe at Aberdeen International Airport.

Our Union Street says “creates a very negative experience for visitors and damages our reputation”.

Bob Keiller, the leader of Our Union Street, wants to find out if Uber would make a difference to Aberdeen. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Campaigners will ‘explore’ idea of an Aberdeen Uber service

With all this in mind, is it time for drastic action?

The volunteer-led city centre crusaders say there will be “no simple actions”, but “further discussion is needed”.

And that discussion, they argue, must involve app-based operator Uber.

Taxi customers in Aberdeen can often find themselves waiting long spells for a lift. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Our Union Street wants to “understand” whether an Uber service in Aberdeen would “solve the problem”.

The white paper continues: “All Uber drivers need to be licensed, and we don’t have enough licensed taxi drivers in the city.

“It might be part of the mix in the future.”

Why does Aberdeen not have Uber already?

Uber was granted a licence to operate in Aberdeen in 2017, but the outfit never made it to the city.

Two years later, amid speculation the downturn made it a less attractive proposition, the company confirmed it wouldn’t be driving the plans forward.

Uber bosses say relying on self-employed drivers gives staff more control over how, when and where they work. Image: Uber

What other problems are affecting Aberdeen’s taxi industry?

Meanwhile, another issue Our Union Street wants to tackle is the “local knowledge test” that Granite City taxi drivers have to take.

They say it’s “very demanding”, with a “low pass rate” prohibiting much-needed cabbies from stepping foot into the trade.

Union Street in Aberdeen, the subject of contentious debate over its future. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

As Our Union Street ramps up its efforts in the weeks and months ahead, bosses have lifted the lid on their five “action areas”.

And one of the main themes they will now explore in the background is: “The impact of more or fewer taxis on our economy and what options are available. ”

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation