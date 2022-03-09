Notorious kidnapper of Huntly papergirl could stay locked up forever

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A notorious sex offender caged nearly 15 years ago for the abduction and attempted rape of a 14-year-old north-east papergirl was today warned that he could be kept behind bars for the rest of his life.

James Murison, 59, was jailed in 2007 after forcing the papergirl into his house in Huntly, tying her wrists and ankles, and sexually assaulting her until police, alerted by neighbours who heard her screams, arrived to free her.

He was due for release next year, but after hearing that Murison had sexually assaulted a female prison officer at top security HMP Glenochil in Clackmannanshire a sheriff ruled today that he should go before a judge at the High Court to consider the imposition of an order for lifelong restriction.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that the assault on the woman officer occurred in February last year and came after three incidents of Murison “parading naked” outside his cell.

Prosecutor Katie Cunningham said on November 3rd 2020 he walked out naked into the communal recreation area and was told to cover up, but replied that he “didn’t give a f**k” and continued to walk around naked, ignoring warders.

A few days later he repeated his behaviour, wandering naked around the recreation area until he was covered with a towel by warders and put into his cell again.

He was punished by the jail governor, but around 9.45 am on November 18 he again came out of the shower, wandered around the recreation area naked, and then walked up to the staff desk and stood with his hands on his hips, looking towards two female warders.

He was again covered and put back in his cell.

Miss Cunningham said: “When asked about his actions, he said he had been behaving in such a manner as he wanted to go to [the State hospital] Carstairs.”

On February 15 last year, he was being visited in his cell in Glenochil Prison’s Abercrombie Hall by two members of prison staff after he had been again refusing to put clothes on.

Sexually assaulted woman behind bars

He eventually did get dressed, and sat on his bed while a woman warder stood in front of him and another officer stood at the door.

Miss Cunningham said: “He spoke about committing suicide and the conversation continued this way for about five minutes.

“Then he unexpectedly stood up from the bed, lunged forward, and grabbed [the officer’s] vagina over her trousers.”

The other officer immediately grabbed him and restrained him on the bed, while the female officer, said to be “in shock”, stepped back and pressed her alarm.

Murison was restrained by several officers and escorted to the segregation unit.

Told to cover up

Due to his “continued disregard for the rules and continued offences against staff” he was then moved to Saughton Prison in Edinburgh.

There, on May 10 2021 he again left the showers naked and was told to cover up.

Miss Cunningham said he refused to comply carried out a sex act on himself “while looking at them and smirking”.

He was escorted to his cell and police were called in.

Appearing by video link, Murison pleaded guilty to sexual assault, statutory breach of the peace, and causing others to be present while engaging in sexual activity.

The court heard he had been jailed for eight years in 2007 plus an eight-year extension, and even without a further sentence for his latest crimes would have served “the full 16 years” before being due for release.

After reading a criminal justice social work report on Murison, Sheriff Simon Collins QC said his view was that the criteria for a referral to the High Court for considering of an Order for Lifelong Restriction had been met.

He said: “There is a very full and thorough risk assessment, and plainly an expression of great concern. on the part of the author of this report.

“That does not mean that an order for lifelong restriction should be made but it does mean there’s concern and it should be the High Court’s decision.”

Abduction shocked Huntly

Solictor John Hardie, defending, said: “The criminal justice social work report makes uncomfortable reading. I have discussed both its contents and its conclusion with Mr Murison. He understands what is being suggested.”

Murison will appear at the High Court at a date to be fixed.

Murison was a first-time offender when he was jailed for the abduction at his then home in Huntly’s Bogie Street.

The former painter and decorator forced the girl into his house, made her strip, put a pillowcase over her head and sexually assaulted her.

The distraught youngster was eventually rescued after neighbours heard her screaming as she tried to escape through a bedroom window.