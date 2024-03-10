New book about Loch Ness Monster sparks controversy over Nessie’s gender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New book about Loch Ness Monster sparks controversy over Nessie’s gender

The novel portrays the famous mythical creature as male.

By Shanay Taylor
A shadowy shape that some people say is a photo of the Loch Ness monster in Scotland. Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.
A shadowy shape that some people say is a photo of the Loch Ness monster in Scotland. Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.

A fictional book about the Loch Ness Monster has sparked controversy over the mythical creature’s supposed gender.

Best-selling American author Lana Ferguson is set to release paranormal romance Under Loch and Key in December.

But the book’s description has already provoked some strong opinions – as Nessie appears to be portrayed as male.

Under Loch and Key is being released this year by Lana Ferguson. Image: Penguin Random House

It follows Keyanna ‘Key’ Mackay, who travels to Scotland in a bid to uncover her family history but instead ends up being rescued by a mysterious man named Lachlan Greer – and the pair “quickly discover that magic might not only be in fairy tales, and that love can be a real loch-mess”.

The front cover shows a woman standing next to a loch, reaching out to a man whose shadow is similar to that of the Loch Ness Monster.

Nessie is one of the most recognisable cultural icons in the world and is typically referred to as female, with Visit Scotland and Visit Inverness Loch Ness both referring to the mythical monster as “she”.

‘I have never once in my life thought about the Loch Ness Monster and thought it was a man’

TikToker Shanbooks shared the cover on the video-sharing platform, stating: “Lana Ferguson is releasing a romance book about the Loch Ness Monster and I have never once in my life thought about the Loch Ness Monster and thought it was a man.

“Like, Nessie is a woman.”

One person commented: “I thought it was established knowledge Nessie is a woman

“Even here in Denmark that’s the common understanding.”

While another wrote: “My Scottish self is flabbergasted.”

@shanbooks

why is there a man there??? #booktok #underlochandkey

♬ original sound – shan | book recs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

When was the first sighting of Nessie recorded?

The first sighting of Nessie was reportedly made in 565 AD, by St Columba.

Another significant sighting would come centuries later in 1933 by the manager of the Drumnadrochit Hotel, Mrs Aldie Mackay.

The first sighting of the Loch Ness monster dates back to 565AD

Her account was reported by the Inverness Courier and this truly began the modern legend we know as the Loch Ness Monster.

Since then, most sightings report shapes in the water, or fast wakes that couldn’t be attributed to any boat activity.

However, it appears Nessie has taken a break from being in the public eye – as although there have been sightings in the last 30 years, it has become quite rare to spot her.

Author Lana Ferguson has been approached for comment.

Do you think Nessie is a girl or a boy? Let us know in the comments below.

