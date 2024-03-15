Orange Order leader stunned that procession ban was not overturned – and claims campaign against group is ‘hate crime’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orange Order leader stunned that procession ban was not overturned – and claims campaign against group is ‘hate crime’

An event to mark the opening of the new Stonehaven lodge will go ahead as planned tomorrow at the town hall. 

By Ashleigh Barbour
Prominent members of the Orange Order William Henry and David Walters outside Aberdeen Sherriff Court earlier today 
A leader of the Orange Order has spoken of his disbelief that a ban on a parade through Stonehaven was not overturned today.

David Walters, executive officer for the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, has been leading the fight to reverse a decision by Aberdeenshire Council to ban a procession in the town tomorrow.

Following Sheriff Ian Miller’s decision made at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this afternoon, Mr Walters claimed to The Press and Journal that a “hate campaign” had been waged on his group.

He said: “Some of (our) members who are known in the community have had question marks over the them.

“This has been a hate campaign. We’ve given documents to the police and they do class it as hate crime.”

He also confirmed that an event to mark the opening of the new lodge will go ahead as planned tomorrow at the town hall.

He said the “same numbers” will be travelling to Stonehaven as planned on marching in the parade.

Aberdeenshire Council initially banned the parade at a meeting held earlier this month

Court ban was a surprise

Mr Walters said they did not expect the outcome handed down today.

He said: “It’s not what we expected today. We thought we had a very strong legal case which I think was put across today, but it looks like mob rules and has persuaded the sheriff to come up with that decision, which is extremely disappointing.

“The implications of this now are huge in terms of independence parades, Palestine parades – any parade at all now that has a petition against it, or letters out to complain, will now be judged on what we heard today.

“For the genuine people who have no hatred of the Orange Order, they’ve been put in a position where they have to worry about what an Orange parade is, what a happens in an Orange parade.

An Orange Order parade on Crumlin Road in Belfast

“I feel for these individuals because they’ve not experienced one before. It’s been an orchestrated campaign to put fear into the community to stop an Orange parade, that’s the crux of the matter.”

During the court hearing today, Michael Upton – advocate for Aberdeenshire Council – described the Order’s application to have the ban overturned as having “a gaping hole” in the middle of it.

In response to the Order describing the council’s decision as “inadequate, unbalanced and lacking transparency”, Mr Upton said members can “not like the decision, not like the reasons for the decision, but they cannot argue with its transparency”.

Orange Order must pay council legal expenses

Giving his decision, Sheriff Millar said: “My decision has to be given in a very short time and I do recognise that my decision is effectively final.

“I feel that the major premise in this case is missing… and accordingly I have to refuse the appeal.

“That is my decision.”

Sheriff Millar also stated that he was awarding “expenses in process”, meaning the Orange Order would be required to pay Aberdeenshire Council’s legal expenses in this case.

 

 

 