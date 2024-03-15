Orange Order leader stunned that procession ban was not overturned – and claims campaign against group is ‘hate crime’

A leader of the Orange Order has spoken of his disbelief that a ban on a parade through Stonehaven was not overturned today.

David Walters, executive officer for the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, has been leading the fight to reverse a decision by Aberdeenshire Council to ban a procession in the town tomorrow.

Following Sheriff Ian Miller’s decision made at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this afternoon, Mr Walters claimed to The Press and Journal that a “hate campaign” had been waged on his group.

He said: “Some of (our) members who are known in the community have had question marks over the them.

“This has been a hate campaign. We’ve given documents to the police and they do class it as hate crime.”

He also confirmed that an event to mark the opening of the new lodge will go ahead as planned tomorrow at the town hall.

He said the “same numbers” will be travelling to Stonehaven as planned on marching in the parade.

Court ban was a surprise

Mr Walters said they did not expect the outcome handed down today.

He said: “It’s not what we expected today. We thought we had a very strong legal case which I think was put across today, but it looks like mob rules and has persuaded the sheriff to come up with that decision, which is extremely disappointing.

“The implications of this now are huge in terms of independence parades, Palestine parades – any parade at all now that has a petition against it, or letters out to complain, will now be judged on what we heard today.

“For the genuine people who have no hatred of the Orange Order, they’ve been put in a position where they have to worry about what an Orange parade is, what a happens in an Orange parade.

“I feel for these individuals because they’ve not experienced one before. It’s been an orchestrated campaign to put fear into the community to stop an Orange parade, that’s the crux of the matter.”

During the court hearing today, Michael Upton – advocate for Aberdeenshire Council – described the Order’s application to have the ban overturned as having “a gaping hole” in the middle of it.

In response to the Order describing the council’s decision as “inadequate, unbalanced and lacking transparency”, Mr Upton said members can “not like the decision, not like the reasons for the decision, but they cannot argue with its transparency”.

Orange Order must pay council legal expenses

Giving his decision, Sheriff Millar said: “My decision has to be given in a very short time and I do recognise that my decision is effectively final.

“I feel that the major premise in this case is missing… and accordingly I have to refuse the appeal.

“That is my decision.”

Sheriff Millar also stated that he was awarding “expenses in process”, meaning the Orange Order would be required to pay Aberdeenshire Council’s legal expenses in this case.