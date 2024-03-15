Aberdeen City Council confirms no other council housing is affected by Raac

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed no other council properties in the city contain dangerous concrete except those identified in the Balnagask area.

Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac) has plagued the local authority for months after the material was found to be dangerous due to its “crumbly” texture.

After news broke of the potential dangers, the council began carrying out housing surveys on thousands of homes, mainly concentrated in the Torry area.

More than 22,000 properties have since been surveyed.

Around 500 homes in the city’s Balnagask area were identified as having Raac panels following an inspection last year, including 364 council properties of which 299 are occupied by tenants.

Earlier this month, the council officials tasked with steering Torry through its Raac crisis opened up to The Press and Journal about the daunting task of wrenching hundreds of residents from their homes.

The council has set aside £3m to begin moving tenants out of their old home some of whom have lived there for years, and into new accommodation.

Today, Aberdeen City Council has confirmed that no other council properties in the city are at risk from Raac.

Raac no risk to ‘wider housing estate’

A council spokeswoman said: “Aberdeen City Council has concluded the Raac roof surveys throughout the wider council housing estate.

“We can confirm that the only properties containing Raac are those previously reported in the Balnagask area of the city. There are currently no further updates.”

However, this is not the end of the issue as many private homeowners and landlords are still unsure whether their homes, which were at one time council housing, contain Raac.

Many have spoken out about the difficulty in getting their home surveyed for the “bubbly” material.