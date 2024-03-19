Inside the newly revamped and renamed Roebuck Inn in Fettercairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside the newly revamped and renamed Roebuck Inn in Fettercairn

The hotel was formerly known as the Ramsay Arms.

By Ross Hempseed
The communal spaces in the new Roebuck Inn have been revamped. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The communal spaces in the new Roebuck Inn have been revamped. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Roebuck Inn, formerly the Ramsay Arms, in Fettercairn, has reopened following a major refurbishment.

The popular venue has been a long-standing part of the small town close to the famous Fettercairn Arch.

The former Ramsay Arms Hotel, mothballed by previous tenants in 2022, has now emerged from a massive revamp as the newly christened The Roebuck Inn.

The inn is a “fresh start” and a new lease of life for the building, boasting 12 bedrooms and a brand-new bar/lounge and restaurant.

The comfortable and modern lounge area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The newly styled bar, open for all-day dining, has a copper-toned ceiling and a striking teal colour palette with flagstone floors.

​It seats ​40 comfortably and has a menu created by chef Phil Lynch, which includes lamb doner Scotch egg, a poke o’chips and chip butties.

The sleek dining room. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The dining room seats up to 44, and its menu also features a wide range of dishes, including pigeon, venison, brawn, skate, oysters and steak.

20 jobs created at Roebuck Inn

More than 20 jobs have been created, with the business now helmed by new general manager, Brian Caithness.

The lounge has been painted with teal and features comfy leather sofas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said: “We are delighted to be welcoming diners to The Roebuck Inn following the transformation from The Ramsay Arms.

“​It has breathed new life into a shuttered and somewhat rundown business.

“Rural pubs and inns may be on the endangered list in rural towns, but in Fettercairn we’re investing in the community.”

Guests can enjoy a drink at the newly-styled bar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“A pub can add so much to a local community – it’s a social anchor, generating income and employment.”

The Roebuck Inn is open daily from 11am to 11pm, with food served from noon to 9pm.

The dining area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The hotel’s owner has recently applied for planning permission to demolish outhouses at the site. You can read the full story in Planning Ahead.

