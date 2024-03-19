Inside the newly revamped and renamed Roebuck Inn in Fettercairn

The Roebuck Inn, formerly the Ramsay Arms, in Fettercairn, has reopened following a major refurbishment.

The popular venue has been a long-standing part of the small town close to the famous Fettercairn Arch.

The former Ramsay Arms Hotel, mothballed by previous tenants in 2022, has now emerged from a massive revamp as the newly christened The Roebuck Inn.

The inn is a “fresh start” and a new lease of life for the building, boasting 12 bedrooms and a brand-new bar/lounge and restaurant.

The newly styled bar, open for all-day dining, has a copper-toned ceiling and a striking teal colour palette with flagstone floors.

​It seats ​40 comfortably and has a menu created by chef Phil Lynch, which includes lamb doner Scotch egg, a poke o’chips and chip butties.

The dining room seats up to 44, and its menu also features a wide range of dishes, including pigeon, venison, brawn, skate, oysters and steak.

20 jobs created at Roebuck Inn

More than 20 jobs have been created, with the business now helmed by new general manager, Brian Caithness.

He said: “We are delighted to be welcoming diners to The Roebuck Inn following the transformation from The Ramsay Arms.

“​It has breathed new life into a shuttered and somewhat rundown business.

“Rural pubs and inns may be on the endangered list in rural towns, but in Fettercairn we’re investing in the community.”

“A pub can add so much to a local community – it’s a social anchor, generating income and employment.”

The Roebuck Inn is open daily from 11am to 11pm, with food served from noon to 9pm.

The hotel’s owner has recently applied for planning permission to demolish outhouses at the site. You can read the full story in Planning Ahead.