5 things to do this weekend: Walk at Greyhope Bay and magic in Inverness

We've compiled a list of things to see and places to go to this weekend in the north and north-east

Eden Court Theatre in Inverness
There will be magic at Eden Court Theatre in Inverness this weekend.
By Karen Roberts

From a walk along Aberdeen’s scenic coastline, to a market showcasing food and crafts, there’s plenty to keep you busy this weekend.

And if you are looking for something to keep your children occupied, why not get tickets for a magic show in Inverness? Here’s our list of great things to do this weekend.

Granite City Girls Club

The GCGC is holding its first walk of April around the Greyhope Bay area on Saturday.

It runs from 10am until 12.30pm, with participants meeting at the  Greyhope Bay Centre at 10am.

Tickets are free, unlimited and available until 10pm the night before. To book go to eventbrite.co.uk

The meeting point for the Granite City Girls Club walk is at the Greyhope Bay Centre.   Picture by Scott Baxter

A Fine Fair

This makers market is an event aiming to showcase the area’s finest food producers and craft makers, including charcuterie and calligraphy workshops.
All proceeds will go to the Erskine Veterans Charity.

It will take place at Barra Castle, Oldmeldrum, on Sunday from 11am-4pm,  entry is £4 at the door. For more information go to barracastle.co.uk

Morgan & West’s Massive Magic Show For Kids

Morgan & West are back with a massive magic show for youngsters. The show at Eden court Theatre in Inverness will see conjuring capers and mysterious magic tricks.

Tickets for the show on Saturday at 2pm range from £14-£16. For more information and to book go to eden-court.co.uk

Liam Withnail at the Lemon Tree

Following a critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Liam Withnail presents this stand-up show.

Liam Withnail: Chronic Boom will be at The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, on Sunday at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £16.50. For more information go to aberdeenperformingarts.com.

Liam Withnail. Supplied by Rebecca Need-Menear.

Tullich Wildflower Meadow Maintenance

If you like gardening and the outdoors, this one is for you. Taking place at Tullich Kirkyard, near Ballater, the session on Sunday will give those go along the chance to hear about the plans for the coming year as well as help get the wildflower patch ready for spring.

The event starts at 10.30am, booking is essential – though tickets are free.  Participants should take along a spade, fork and gardening gloves if they have them. They are also advised to take a packed lunch and wear suitable outdoor clothing and footwear.

For tickets go to eventbrite.co.uk

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Conversation