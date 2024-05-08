Former Don David Winnie has key new role at law firm Gilson Gray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Former Don David Winnie has key new role at law firm Gilson Gray

He gained a first-class honours degree in law after hanging up his boots.

By Keith Findlay
Former Dons star David Winnie has been appointed head of sports at law firm Gilson Gray.

Winnie was part of St Mirren’s Scottish Cup-winning team in 1987.

He played in defence for Aberdeen FC between 1991 and 1995, scoring one goal in 63 appearances for the Pittodrie club.

After spells at Middlesbrough – on loan – and Hearts, he joined Dundee FC, netting once in 26 appearances for the Dark Blues.

He returned to St Mirren in 1997 and went on to play for Icelandic club KR Reykjavík, Ayr United and Australian outfit Canberra Cosmos.

Dundee FC team photo from 1996, with David Winnie highlighted.
Dundee FC team photo from 1996, with David Winnie highlighted. Image DCT Media

In his two spells with KR Reykjavik he helped them win the Icelandic Premier League and cup for the first time in 30 years.

The Scotland Under 21 international also became assistant manager there before coaching roles in Scotland.

He managed Dumbarton for a spell, June 2002 to March 2003, before quitting football.

Winnie’s new career got off to a flyer

Winnie graduated from Paisley University with a first-class honours degree in law in 20o5 and qualified as a solicitor in 2009.

Now 57, he heads up a new specialist area for Gilson Gray, focusing on legal matters related to all sports and immigration. It sees him representing players, clubs, governing bodies and more.

He has joined Gilson Gray from London-based Burlingtons Legal, where he was a partner and head of sports.

David Winnie at Gilson Gray.
David Winnie at Gilson Gray. Image: Helen Pugh Photography

Winnie is also an arbitrator for the Scottish Football Association and its English equivalent, the Football Association.

He was recently appointed to the panel for Sport Resolutions, an international dispute resolution service dealing with high-profile cases.

In his new role at Gilson Gray, he will offer client counsel in professional sports on matters including contracts and sponsorship agreements, litigation and dispute resolution, immigration, regulation and disciplinary proceedings.

David’s expertise takes our practice to yet another level.”

Glen Gilson, chairman and managing partner, Gilson Gray

The firm’s growing corporate team now spans locations including Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and London.

Glen Gilson, chairman and managing partner of Gilson Gray, said: “We have represented numerous sports people and sporting institutions over the years.

“David’s expertise takes our practice to yet another level. His general corporate and immigration expertise makes him a valuable addition to our team.

Glen Gilson, of Gilson Gray.
Glen Gilson, of Gilson Gray.

“Lawyers like David who enjoy a UK-wide client base are an ideal fit for our growing business.”

Winnie said: “Gilson Gray has developed a reputation as a disruptor in the legal market.

“The firm’s leadership, ambition and culture struck a chord with me and I jumped at the opportunity to join the growing team.

“I look forward to leading the sports offering and developing this service line.”

Conversation