‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack named by police

A 50-year-old man who died after being allegedly assaulted in Aberdeen city centre on Sunday has been named by police.

They have confirmed that Steven Johnson was the man who died following the incident on the city’s Carmelite Lane shortly before midnight.

Mr Johnson died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Tuesday, two days after the attack took place.

A 45-year-old man has since been charged in connection with the incident and further inquiries remain ongoing.

Police say several people were in the area at the time of the alleged incident and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

‘Our hearts are broken, there are no words’

In an emotional statement, Mr Johnson’s family paid tribute to him while describing the tragic impact his death has had on them.

They said: “Steven was a loving and amazing father, husband, grandad, brother and uncle. He had so much to live for and so many more memories to make with us all.

“He was one-of-a-kind and our hearts are broken, there are no words. He’s been taken from his five sons, two daughters and four grandchildren and our lives will never be the same again.

“All his family would like to thank everyone for their support, kind words and comments. We’d appreciate being left to grieve and try to come to terms with this nightmare.”

Detective Inspector, Jamie Sherlock has appealed for witnesses who were in the city centre at the time of the incident to come forward.

He added: “Our investigation has established there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident and I continue to urge anyone who has any information, but hasn’t yet spoken to police, to please call us on 101, quoting incident number 3471 of March 12.

“Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.”