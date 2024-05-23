Road blocked as emergency crews at crash on A947 near Newmachar

Emergency services are in attendance at a crash near Newmachar.

The accident took place at around 8.20am this morning on the A947 between Newmachar and Dyce.

Online reports suggest the road is currently unpassable as emergency services remain at the scene.

The fire service sent two appliances from North Anderson Drive and Central to the scene at 8.19am and left at around 8.40am.

Police and ambulance services have been contacted for comment.

