Labour recommends activists in Aberdeen travel 90 miles to campaign in Fife instead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Labour recommends activists in Aberdeen travel 90 miles to campaign in Fife instead

Labour faced accusations it had already “given up” in the north-east, despite a poll indicating the party could unseat Stephen Flynn.

By Justin Bowie
Labour faced accusations it had already “given up” in the north-east, despite a poll indicating the party could unseat Stephen Flynn.

Labour is recommending activists in Aberdeen make two-hour long, 90 mile trips to campaign in Fife instead of helping win votes locally.

The party faced accusations it had already “given up” in the north-east more than a month before the election.

A bombshell poll this week put Labour on 39% in Scotland – ten points ahead of the SNP – and suggested they could even unseat Stephen Flynn in Aberdeen South.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party held both seats in the north-east city until 2015, when Labour suffered disastrous losses north of the border.

Labour activists in Aberdeen are being urged to campaign in Fife instead.

Yet instead of fighting to regain them, activists in the city are being encouraged to knock doors in distant marginal constituencies instead.

Labour’s website allows volunteers to put in their postcode, so they can find out where they are best placed to help the party during the election campaign.

Someone who lives on Union Grove, in SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn’s patch, will be told to travel all the way to Dunfermline and Dollar instead.

Local Labour leader Tauqeer Malik is taking on Mr Flynn in Aberdeen South and has talked up his chances of winning the seat.

Tauqeer Malik is running for Labour in Aberdeen South.

He boasted about the shock YouGov poll which showed him winning the constituency and has claimed he is the only pro-union candidate who can beat the SNP.

The Labour Party told us the volunteering tool is not widely used by activists, who are more often directed to a page which allows them to find local campaign events.

A spokesperson said the recommendations for long-distance travel were specifically aimed at targeting the most marginal constituencies in the country.

They added that Labour members are regularly given details about campaigning from their local branches.

But Aberdeen North SNP MP Kirsty Blackman claimed Labour asking volunteers to go all the way to Fife was a “massive humiliation” for local candidates.

She said: “It seems Labour has packed it in altogether – SNP volunteers and candidates will be out every day in their numbers to ensure we keep the Tories out.

“The north-east has always been an afterthought to Labour, but the SNP will always put Scotland first and ensure the north-east comes first.

Union Street in Aberdeen, pedestrianised temporarily under the Spaces For People work.
Aberdeen Labour activists are being urged to go all the way to Fife. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“While Labour might have given up on the north-east, every single SNP MP elected here will go down to Westminster to put our corner of the world front and centre.”

It’s a similar picture elsewhere across the region for where activists are being urged to go.

Labour supporters who live in Fraserburgh or Elgin are also told to make the long journey to Dunfermline instead of leafleting locally.

Elsewhere, the party is recommending activists who live in the Highlands, Orkney or Shetland travel to the Western Isles instead.

A Labour supporter who lives in Lerwick, for example, is asked to make the 255-mile journey all the way to the Outer Hebrides.

Former journalist Torcuil Crichton is running for the party there and has a strong chance of unseating incumbent nationalist MP Angus Neil, now an independent.

The Labour Party said it remains determined to fight for every seat in Scotland.

A spokesperson said: “Scottish Labour is fighting in every single part of the country to deliver the change that Scotland needs.

“The people of Aberdeen have been badly let down by this chaotic Tory government and by SNP MPs who have put the party interest ahead of the national interest.

“No SNP or Tory seat is safe – change is possible and Scottish Labour is fighting to deliver it.”

Labour faced a backlash in the north-east earlier this year after pledging to extend and increase the windfall tax on oil and gas firms.

But party leader Sir Keir – widely expected to defeat Rishi Sunak – has tried to woo the energy sector by creating a new publicly owned firm.

The Labour chief has said GB Energy will be based in Scotland and will create new jobs in the transition away from fossil fuels.

But he declined three times at the party’s Scottish election campaign launch to say whether the company’s headquarters will be in Aberdeen.