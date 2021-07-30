Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pair tried to smuggle £800 of drugs into prison hidden inside a crisp packet

By David McPhee
July 30, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 17, 2021, 9:17 am
The drugs were discovered at HMP Grampian
Two men have admitted attempting to smuggle more than £800 worth of drugs into HMP Grampian in a crisp packet.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Darren Walsh, 54, and current inmate John Hutcheson, 30, attempted to sneak cocaine and cannabis into the jail by putting it in a crisp packet during a prison visit on August 11 2019.

However, the plot was foiled by staff who witnessed the exchange and seized the drugs.

Walsh pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to sneak cocaine worth hundreds of pounds into the prison.

Hutcheson admitted one charge of attempting to avoid detection by swallowing the package.

Accused spent ‘substantial time’ in bathroom

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told the court that prior to meeting Hutcheson, Walsh had spent a “substantial amount of time” in the prison bathroom before buying two packs of crisps from a vending machine.

She added: “During the visit, the two conversed with each other and shared the crisps.

“After about half an hour, Walsh put his hand into one of the crisp packets for a prolonged period of time and appeared to be putting something inside it.

“He then passed the packet the Hutcheson, who took a plastic wrap from within the crisp packet and attempted to put it inside his pocket.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

On being detected and challenged by staff, Hutcheson attempted to swallow the wrap of drugs, but was unable to due to its size.

He was then removed from the visiting room and ordered to spit out the drugs.

Walsh was detained by prison staff and the police were contacted.

The cocaine was valued at £800 and the cannabis resin £45.

Sheriff tells co-accused prison stint is ‘likely’

Defence agent Tommy Allan told the court that Hutcheson had a “fairly substantial record of previous convictions, but no convictions relating to drugs”.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out, but warned Walsh, of Balgownie Way, Aberdeen, that a custodial sentence was likely.

