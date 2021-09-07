Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Letter to students and parents confirms a Covid case at Fyvie Primary School

By Daniel Boal
September 7, 2021, 12:28 pm Updated: September 7, 2021, 12:48 pm
Students at the school who have tested positive have been given advice on self-isolating
Families of pupils at Fyvie Primary School have been informed that a positive Covid case has been identified in the School.

The school has informed parents that they have set up multiple mitigation measures to try and halt the spread of the virus.

And, those who have been identified with positive Covid results have been contacted for advice on testing and self-isolation.

The letter received by families today comes just after Scotland recorded more than 7,000 positive cases – the highest it has been in the past week.

NHS Grampian had also recorded over 500 positive Covid-19 tests on Monday.

In her letter, headteacher Anne Craig said: “There is no requirement for you or your child to self-isolate unless you have been advised to do so by Test & Protect.

“Any further cases of Covid-19 will be followed up along with their close contacts by NHS Grampian’s Health Protection Team along with Test & Protect and provided with appropriate testing and self-isolation advice.”

The school has announced it will remain open in line with Scottish Government guidelines.

And, any further updates will be communicated to those who attend and work at the Fyvie based school.

Ms Craig added: “If your child has not been advised to isolate, then they can return to school as long as they remain well.

“It remains the case that everyone should stay at home and arrange a PCR test
should they develop symptoms of a new continuous cough and or high temperature
and or a loss of, or change in, normal sense of taste or smell.”

 

 

