Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tour of Britain ‘could benefit north-east economy for next decade’

By Jamie Hall
September 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Huge crowds watched the final stage of the Tour of Britain.
Businesses in Aberdeen hope to reap the benefits of the Tour of Britain’s visit to the north-east for the next decade.

The UK’s top cycle race finished in the Granite City on Sunday – and event bosses hailed the “huge” potential economic impact.

Previously they claimed the day of the event alone could generate around £2 million for the local economy.

With television pictures beamed to millions around the world, they also expect there to be a long-term boost to the region through increased tourism.

Hopes are high among the local business community that those predictions come to fruition, with any increase in visitor numbers as a result of the tour hailed as “hugely positive”.

Tour of Britain ‘will boost visitor numbers’

“Showing the north-east like that and showing that it is possible to have that sort of event here is going to encourage people to visit,” said Martin Vicca, owner of the beachfront Inversnecky Cafe.

Martin Vicca, owner of the Inversnecky Cafe.

“I feel the benefits in the long term will be very substantial. If the tour leads to even a 2% increase in tourism numbers, that would be very positive for the north-east.

“The day of the stage wasn’t hugely busy for us because the weather wasn’t particularly great and a lot of the roads were closed.

“However, it was on national TV and a lot of people watching will have taken note. This could give the area a boost over the next five to 10 years.”

Next year the Tour of Britain will return to the north-east with the first stage setting off from Aberdeen.

‘Fantastic advert’ for north-east

It is hoped that could lead to a further boost for the area’s coffers and showcase its credentials as a venue for global events.

“We know from the experience of other host regions that the tour can bring substantial economic benefits, not only for businesses along the route who profit on the day but the extensive TV coverage is a fantastic advertisement which shines a light on our area and can lead to an increase in visitor numbers in the longer term,” said Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

“It was fantastic to see so many people out supporting the riders along the length of the route.

“This year has clearly been a bit different to others but we have the start of the 2022 tour to look forward to which will bring further benefits to the north-east.”

