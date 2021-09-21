Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gas supplier makes donation to Aberdeenshire town after major outage

By Daniel Boal
September 21, 2021, 10:55 am Updated: September 21, 2021, 11:03 am
SGN engineers will be undertaking the work
Gas supplier SGN has made a £5,000 donation to an Aberdeenshire town after several major outages hit the community.

During the freezing months of February and March, thousands in Huntly were left without heating during the disruption.

The failure of a transmission regulator station cut off gas supplies for residents and businesses in Huntly and nearby Keith.

At the time, SGN pledged to compensate customers affected but have now made a further donation to Aberdeenshire Council to benefit local causes.

Donation to benefit Huntly

In response to the outages, the local community rallied support to assist those affected. 

Offering hot meals and plumbers to assist with gas connections, volunteers also helped deliver heaters and hotplates to those in need.

Now, SGN has donated £5,000 to Aberdeenshire Council to support local causes that assisted during the outages.

Local councillor John Latham said: “On behalf of Aberdeenshire Council I would like to express my sincere thanks to SGN for their generous donation which will make a real difference to several very deserving local causes.

“While the gas outages earlier this year had a major impact on so many – particular the elderly and infirm – the rapid response from all agencies and the close partnership working within the community itself, must be applauded.”

Local activities will receive part of the fund

Having promoted the fund locally, the Marr area managers team have revealed which local projects have been successful:

  • Gordon Rural Action – £700
  • Huntly Cricket Club Juniors – £404
  • Gordon Primary School PTA – £1,000
  • Huntly Business Association – £985
  • Networks of Wellbeing – £1,000
  • Friends of Huntly Jubilee Hospital – £911

John Lobban, SGN managing director for Scotland and Northern Ireland, added: “We’re delighted to be able to give back to the Huntly and Keith communities.

“We hope our donation will go some way in thanking the residents and businesses affected for their understanding and patience while they were without their gas supplies.

“We’re incredibly touched by the support we received and are proud to be part of a community who went above and beyond to help each other, especially those most vulnerable.”

