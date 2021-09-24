‘Danger to women’ locked up after being found guilty of multiple rapes

A predator has been described as “a danger to women” and is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of multiple rapes and sex assaults across the north and north-east.

Sex offender Christopher Hyde faced a total of 22 charges involving six different victims over an 18-year period in various properties and locations in Inverness, Nairn and Aberdeen.

They occurred between January 1, 2000 and October 11, 2018.

A jury at the High Court in Inverness convicted him of 11 offences, including four rapes involving two women and two of sexually assaulting a third woman, after a trial that lasted almost three weeks.

The jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on the married 38-year-old following just under three hours of deliberations.

Hyde shook his head in the direction of his wife, who was sitting in the public benches and shrugged his shoulders. He also attempted to address Lord Mulholland, who brusquely told Hyde to be quiet.

‘The most serious of crimes’

Lord Mulholland branded Hyde, of Ord View Gate, Nairn, a “danger to women”.

He said: “You have been committed of a number of serious offences, including multiple rapes.

“Lest there be any misunderstanding, these are the most serious of crimes involving a course of disgraceful behaviour perpetrated against women over a period of time.

“You are clearly a danger to women. There will be a significant term of imprisonment.”

Advocate depute Chris Fyffe told the judge that he had one impact statement from a victim and others were pending.

He went on to detail Hyde’s list of previous convictions, which Lord Mulholland described as “alarming.”

Mr Fyffe said: “In 2005, he was convicted at Sheriff and Jury level in Inverness of having unlawful sex with children. There were six convictions and he received an extended sentence of one year with a three-year extension.

“In 2008 at Tain, he was convicted of a sexually aggravated breach of the peace and received six months in prison.

“In June, 2011 he breached a sexual offences prevention order and was made subject to a further sexual offences prevention order on April 30, this year.

“There are also a number of outstanding matters relation to breaches of the registration requirements for sex offenders.” Mr Fyffe added.

The judge deferred sentence on Hyde until October 22 in the High Court in Edinburgh, for a background report and risk assessment, placed him on the Sex Offender’s Register and remanded him in custody.