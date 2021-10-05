Haudagain roundabout works postponed due to ‘adverse weather’

Works due to commence on Tuesday night at the Haudagain roundabout in Aberdeen have been postponed due to weather conditions.

The A96 eastbound and westbound carriageways between Auchmill Terrace and the Haudagain Roundabout had been due to close on for two nights between 7pm and 6am to allow for resurfacing works.

However, due to “adverse weather”, Traffic Scotland have announced a postponement of the planned works.

The works were due to be completed in two parts – the first focusing on the eastbound carriageway before beginning on the westbound side of the road.

Traffic Scotland have not said when the works will be rescheduled.

Not the first delay

It is not the first time that works have been delayed on the roundabout as a £50 million project was due to be completed by spring.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic meant that significant delays occurred.

The project was relaunched in July and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.