Woman taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash on Aberdeenshire road

A woman has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash near Crathes Castle in Deeside.

The accident happened on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road, at its junction with the A957 Slug Road junction at about 2.20pm.

The road was closed for a short period of time as crews worked at the scene.

A woman was transferred into the hands of paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Her condition is unknown.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the scene to assist with the operation.

Two fire appliances from Banchory and Aberdeen attended the crash alongside officers and paramedics.

The road has since reopened to motorists.