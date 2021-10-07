Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: The north-east’s vaccination poverty gap

By Lesley-Anne Kelly and Joely Santa Cruz
October 7, 2021, 4:56 pm
The vaccination poverty gap

New statistics from Public Health Scotland lay bare the challenges in rolling out the vaccination programme amongst some communities

The report provides new data showing the levels of vaccination uptake by ethnicity and poverty levels. The report covers vaccinations from the start of the rollout to September 2021.

Poverty gap

Across the Scottish health boards, Grampian shows the lowest level of first dose uptake within its most-deprived communities, and the second largest gap between richest and poorest at 16.5%. Coming in a close second to Tayside with a 16.7% gap.

The measurement of poverty used in the report is the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) which ranks areas of Scotland based on a range of factors from health to education levels, income and access to services. Areas are assigned a rank and also banded within ten groups called deciles. Within the deciles all of the areas in group one are the ‘most-deprived’ areas and ten is ‘least-deprived’.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “Throughout the Covid-19 vaccination programme we have worked hard to make getting the jabs as easy as possible. In addition to our fixed vaccination centres, we have run numerous pop-up clinics at venues including churches, community centres, and outdoor events. Our centres in Aberdeen and Elgin are open seven days a week, while Aberdeenshire clinics operate five days a week.

“We recognise getting vaccinated is a personal choice and people may have questions or concerns they wish to discuss. Our vaccination teams are happy to have these conversations. Although the seasonal ‘flu and Covid-19 booster programme is getting underway, it is not too late to come forward for your first dose. We continue to have good supply of vaccine and our teams will be delighted to see you, whether you choose to drop-in or make an appointment.”

In comparison to Grampian, the Highland health board was the only area to have a reverse poverty gap, having vaccinated more people in the most-deprived areas than the least.

Across Scotland, the 40-49 age demographic showed the largest disparity from most to least deprived with a 10.3% gap.

 

What about ethnicity?

The report also shed some light on vaccination levels by ethnic group which showed that the white Polish community in Scotland had the lowest first dose uptake rate at less than 50%.

The rate amongst this community is low across all Scottish health boards but particularly in the larger boards such as Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire.

 

 

More from the DCT data team

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]