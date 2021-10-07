Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police seek missing Staffordshire 15-year-old with links to Aberdeen

By Craig Munro
October 7, 2021, 8:08 pm
Shabacca Richards.

Police in Staffordshire have put out an appeal for a missing 15-year-old who has links to the Aberdeen area.

Shabacca Richards, who is known as Kye, was last seen around 1pm a week ago in Cheslyn Hay, a village north of Wolverhampton.

However, officers believe he may have travelled as he has connections to Birmingham and Scotland.

Kye, who is originally from Great Wyrley near Cheslyn Hay, is considered vulnerable.

He is Black and of slim build, with long hair in four plaits, and it is believed he is wearing a blue or black tracksuit, black Nike Air trainers, a black jacket and a Nike rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police over Facebook or Twitter, or to call 101 and quote reference number 619 of 30 September.

