Ross Houston forced to withdraw from upcoming Bellator bout against Grachik Bozinyan

By Andy Skinner
October 7, 2021, 9:09 pm Updated: October 7, 2021, 9:45 pm
Ross Houston.
Ross Houston.

Inverness MMA fighter Ross Houston has withdrawn from his upcoming Bellator event against Grachik Bozinyan due to a medical issue.

Houston was due to face his Russian opponent Bozinyan in Moscow on October 23.

The 31-year-old was aiming to return to winning ways after losing his last fight to Michael Page in 2020, which ended his undefeated professional MMA record of eight victories and one non-contest.

On his Facebook page, Houston confirmed the fight will not be going ahead.

Posted by Ross Houston MMA on Thursday, 7 October 2021

Houston said: “Unfortunately for the first time in my 10 plus year career I’m being forced into pulling out from my next fight in Russia due to a medical issue.

“I’m gutted about this because I’ve worked so hard for this fight and as usual I was ready to go and put a show for you guys and get the job done.

“I’m seeing that my opponent and his fans have a few things to say which is fine but the reality of it is I’ve been in the biggest blood bath in MMA history.

“I have fought against one of the most dangerous strikers on earth and fought for a world title.

“Having this man attempt to lie on top of me for 15 minutes was never intimidating to me in the slightest.”

