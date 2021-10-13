Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lifelong Press and Journal reader celebrates 90th birthday

By Rosemary Lowne
October 13, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 13, 2021, 9:00 am
90 years young: Wilson Murison is 90 today and will mark the milestone by picking up a copy of the Press and Journal.

From the moon landing and the Watergate scandal to the fall of the Berlin Wall and the first commercial flight of Concorde, lifelong Press and Journal reader Wilson Murison has lived through more major events than most.

But today it’s Wilson’s turn to make the headlines of his beloved P&J, the newspaper he has never missed an edition of, as he celebrates his 90th birthday.

Sprightly and fiercely independent, Wilson will mark the milestone by walking round to Duthie’s, his local newsagent in Tarves, to pick up his favourite paper, a daily routine that hasn’t changed in 65 years, even during lockdown.

He will then kick off his birthday celebrations by doing what makes him happiest – the Press and Journal crossword.

“For as long as I can remember he has had a Press and Journal daily, so this would be around 65 years,” said his daughter Kathleen Sutherland, who lives in Inverness.

“On every one of these days he has done the cryptic crossword with determination to complete it.

“In his younger years if he didn’t finish it, he would confab with his friend from work and it soon became their daily ritual.”

Magical milestone: Wilson Murison with his son Wilson and daughter Sheila.

After hearing about Wilson’s special birthday and the fact that he has never missed a copy of the paper in all this time, the Press and Journal decided to mark the occasion by presenting him with flowers, a card and a special version of our crossword pen.

“Oh what a lovely surprise,” said Wilson.

“Every morning I get up, have some breakfast and walk round to the newsagents to pick up the Press and Journal.

“I’ve never missed a copy in my lifetime, apart from when I’ve maybe been away on holiday.

“The crossword definitely keeps me young as it keeps my mind active.”

Secret to long life: Wilson says the P&J crossword has kept him young for his age.

Born on October 13 1931 in Shethin Farm, just outside Tarves, Wilson then moved to the Udny area, attending Udny Green School before settling in Tarves.

He spent over 45 years working as a poultry handiman with Messrs James Durno on Uppermill Farm.

After marrying his soulmate Helen, the couple went on to have three children, Kathleen, Sheila and Wilson.

Sadly Helen passed away in 1990, aged just 51, after battling cancer.

But during these difficult times and throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Wilson found a place of solace and comfort in the Press and Journal, especially the crossword.

“It helped my dad pass long days during lockdown and evenings when he lost his wife at a young age,” said Kathleen.

His love of the Press and Journal has also passed down to his son, Wilson Junior, who also never misses an edition.

“I think the crossword has helped to keep my dad young,” said Wilson Jun.

“He gets up in the morning and has his breakfast and the first thing he wants to do is get down to Duthie’s, the local shop, to get his newspaper, get back up the road and have a good look at the crossword.”

Clued up: Wilson loves nothing more than playing the Press and Journal’s crossword.

In awe of her dad, Sheila Williamson, the middle of his three children, says he has been an inspiration the way he has coped with everything that life has thrown at him.

“He became independent very quickly after my mum died,” said Sheila.

“He does most of his cooking.”

To celebrate the special occasion, Wilson will join his family for a slap-up meal at the Aberdeen Arms Hotel in Tarves tonight.

But not before he finishes his crossword.

 

Video

