Teen accused of £13,000 garage thefts – and also throwing cooker from top-floor flat

Two people have appeared at court after more than £13,000 of goods were stolen in a spate of garage break-ins.

Aidan Chalmers, 21, and a 17-year-old youth – who cannot be named for legal reasons – both appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and made no plea before being released on bail.

Both were charged with housebreaking and housebreaking with intent to steal.

The alleged thefts of four specialist mountain bikes and other goods took place in Aberdeen’s Beaconsfield Place and Fountainhall Road over the weekend.

The 17-year-old also denied a raft of other charges, including claims that he pushed a cooker out of a top-floor window.

The charge, from December 19 last year, alleges he broke into the Charles Street flat in Aberdeen with another man to steal a quantity of electrical wiring and plasterboard.

It’s alleged they acted culpably and recklessly by throwing a cooker from the top floor window of the flat, causing it to fall and strike the ground at risk to passers-by.

They’re also accused of causing “excessive” damage to the property.

A further charge, from April 14 this year, alleges that the teenager entered Scotmid on Crown Street and stole a quantity of alcohol before threatening a member of staff with a glass bottle.

He is also accused of stealing a bike with a third man on Riverside Drive in April this year.

Four specialist mountain bikes and other property valued at around £13,400 were stolen during the thefts on Beaconsfield Place and Fountainhall Road between Saturday and Sunday.

Officers said they have recovered some of the stolen property, including the bikes.

Detective Sergeant Erika Griffiths said: “At this time, I’d also like to remind local residents to be extra vigilant with the security of their homes, garages and any outbuildings.”

