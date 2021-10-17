Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Search launched for missing fisherman Joe Masson after creel boat found upturned

By Daniel Boal
October 17, 2021, 1:10 pm Updated: October 17, 2021, 8:50 pm
Search for missing creel fisherman Joe Masson have been called off for the evening.

A major search is under way for a creel fisherman missing off the coast of Fraserburgh.

Coastguard and lifeboat crews are hunting for 73-year-old Joe Masson, who was reported missing last night.

Mr Masson left his home in Fraserburgh at about 10am yesterday, and was seen in his boat not far from Cairnbulg Harbour at about 1.30pm.

When he didn’t return home, his family reported him missing.

His boat, the Goodway FR23, has was later discovered upturned.

Coastguard teams and Fraserburgh RNLI are carrying out air, sea and land searches for him, supported by police.

The harbour has been blocked off by officers, who are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 10am-6pm yesterday.

Ongoing search and rescue for missing fisherman at Cairnbulg near Fraserburgh. Picture Kenny Elrick.

Inspector Mark Young from Ellon police station said: “We have had significant resources in the area searching for Mr Masson, including the coastguard helicopter, and search activity will continue in the meantime.

“The harbour is popular with fishermen and local walkers and I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 10am and 6pm yesterday who may have seen Mr Masson or his blue creel boat Goodway FR23.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 3854 of October 16.

More as we get it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]