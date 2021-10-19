Crews rush to fire at Aberdeen high-rise flats

A number of fire appliances were in attendance at an incident on Seaton Crescent in Aberdeen.

Calls were made about a fire in the bin room of Beachview Court at around 11 am.

Four appliances and an aerial vehicle rushed to attend to the blaze.

It is understood that firefighters are no-longer in attendance with the stop message coming across at 11.50am.

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed that no one had to be evacuated from the building.