First snow of the season recorded in Braemar as temperatures dropped overnight

Residents in parts of the north-east woke up to the first snowfall of the season today.

People took to social media to share photos and videos of the snow reaching ground level in Aberdeenshire as temperatures dipped overnight.

Footage shows light snow showers in Braemar last night, where temperatures hit a record -23C in February this year.

Forecasters have said there may be the “possibility” of a dusting of more snow tonight in rural areas, and a “patchy frost” in the Highlands.

Snow showers are expected to fall at Ben Nevis until 8am on Friday with temperatures feeling as low as -12C.

However, by the weekend the white stuff will have been replaced with rain.

20:26pm 20/10/21 Good evening Braemar .As forecasted 3 days ago now the first snow of the season has officially arrived . Let’s see what’s next Posted by Braemar,Ballater and Deeside Scotland Weather Page on Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Glenshee Ski Centre and Lecht 2090 in Aberdeenshire have also shared images of the first snow ahead of the ski season returning at the end of the year.

The Braemar, Ballater and Deeside Scotland Weather Page on Facebook shared a post online when it started snowing at Glenshee just before 8pm on Wednesday.

Travel disruption

Another photo shared online showed a dusting of snow covering a residential street in Huntly on Thursday morning.

Motorists were warned to take care on the roads between Huntly and Keith and Inverurie and Rothienorman due to sleet.

A number of Wednesday CalMac services have also been cancelled due to the adverse weather.

The 5pm ferry from Stornoway and 9pm service from Ullapool will not run and nor will evening sailings from Mallaig and Armadale.

Weather conditions for the 1am and 5am Stornoway and Ullapool services will be reviewed at 6pm with cancellations at short notice possible.

The A9 Dornoch Bridge has been closed northbound and southbound since midday due to high winds.

A fine vista this morning from Cairn Gorm. 📷 @ruarimacmusic pic.twitter.com/HUczwpYJSu — Iain Cameron (@theiaincameron) October 21, 2021

Wintery conditions

Temperatures dropped below freezing during the night in locations including Aviemore and Fort William.

Across Grampian, it is a “cold and showery day” with frequent rain, especially in the north. The Met Office said it will be “wintery across the hills” with temperatures reaching a maximum of 8C.

The Met Office has also forecast “northwesterly gales” and “patchy frost” in the Highlands with showers continuing overnight.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “There is a possibility of snow in lower levels tonight, at around 300m (984ft), compared to last night being around 600m (1,968ft).

“It will be a dusting of snow rather than heavy showers but it’s not going to be in community locations or cities.

“This weather is predicted to continue until Saturday and then over the weekend it will become more wet.”

Fresh snow on the Cairngorms from Loch Morlich this morning. Just 2c at Glenmore at 11am with a biting wind. pic.twitter.com/tJl0Jt7GIv — Highlandweather (@highlandweather) October 21, 2021

Last night, three hillwalkers had to be rescued from the Cairngorms after getting caught out by the winter conditions.