Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pet portraits: Woof! Woof! Bumper dog gallery

By David Bradley
October 23, 2021, 6:00 am
Chris Gilzean, from Bridge of Weir, sent in this picture of Ludo enjoying the great outdoors next to the river at the Birks in Aberfeldy.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Ludo (above!), enjoying the calm surroundings at the Birks in Aberfeldy with Chris Gilzean.

Check out our gallery below

Alison Wills’ dog Maggi at home in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, in her favourite sofa spot
Two-year-old cocker spaniel Poppy lives in Banchory with owners Chloe, Caitlin and Connor Alexander.
Lillie, also owned by Maryann Macleod, loves going for walks in Glencoe.
Gordon the black Labrador/retriever from Forfar enjoying his holidays in Fort William with Pamela Grant
This is Hamish enjoying his favourite walk around Dingwall where he lives with the Burgess family.
Scamp relaxing in his favourite spot on the sofa at home in Fort William, where he lives with owner Maryann MacLeod
Gillian Burnett sent in this snap of Poppy exploring her back garden in Blackburn, Aberdeenshire.
TAKING A BREAK: Julie McKenzie-Scott sent in this picture of cockapoo puppy Cooper, who’s just 18 weeks old, having a rest at home in Alford.
Six-year-old German shepherd Maddie lives with Gail Jamieson in Rothienorman.
Proud owner Simon Morrison also sent in this lovely snap of bright-eyed Piper, also enjoying a visit to the beach.
Australian shepherd puppy Morlich, pictured here at Loch Morlich, is named after the scenic spot where owner Gayle Newton and partner, from Inverurie, <br />got engaged.
Travis has fun at Aberdeen beach in this picture sent in by owner Simon Morrison, from <br />Mastrick, Aberdeen.
Lynda Mackenzie, from Glasgow, took her fox red Lab Coupar on holiday to Stornoway, stopping at Lewes Castle for this great snap for these pages.
Jax, left, and Oreo chilling after a dip in the River Dee and chasing sticks with owner Andrea Stewart, from Aberdeen.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online.

