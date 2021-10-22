Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£145,000 resurfacing project to start on A96 near Huntly

By Daniel Boal
October 22, 2021, 4:05 pm Updated: October 22, 2021, 4:07 pm

Work to resurface a section of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, near Huntly, will begin this weekend.

Th3 £145,000 works will be carried out near Leys of Dummuies, and is expected to take four nights.

A half-mile stretch of road is due to be resurfaced.

Temporary traffic lights with a 10mph convoy system will be in place while the work is carried out overnight.

One lane of the A96 will remain closed and temporary traffic lights will remain in place for safety.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “We’re pleased to see this surfacing improvement project on the A96 get under way as it will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential for everyone’s safety and some disruption for motorists is likely as the temporary traffic lights will remain in place during the day although the works are being carried out overnight.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

More information can be via Traffic Scotland.

