£145,000 resurfacing project to start on A96 near Huntly

Work to resurface a section of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, near Huntly, will begin this weekend.

Th3 £145,000 works will be carried out near Leys of Dummuies, and is expected to take four nights.

A half-mile stretch of road is due to be resurfaced.

Temporary traffic lights with a 10mph convoy system will be in place while the work is carried out overnight.

One lane of the A96 will remain closed and temporary traffic lights will remain in place for safety.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “We’re pleased to see this surfacing improvement project on the A96 get under way as it will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential for everyone’s safety and some disruption for motorists is likely as the temporary traffic lights will remain in place during the day although the works are being carried out overnight.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

More information can be via Traffic Scotland.