Abusive ex tormented former partner and told her not to wear new ’emo boots’

An abusive ex-boyfriend has admitted tormenting his former partner by turning up at her work, acting aggressively and criticising her choice of clothes.

Cameron Scott, 24, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pleaded guilty to two charges of behaving in a manner that would cause the woman fear or alarm between June and August 2018.

He also admitted acting in an abusive manner towards his ex-partner by using derogatory language, repeatedly messaging her and turning uninvited to her home between and December 2019 and January 2020.

Fiscal depute Tom Proctor told the court that the pair had been in a long-term relationship which had broken down due to “numerous arguments”.

When the woman agreed to meet Scott in a layby off the A96 to give him back his belongings, he flew into a rage and pulled the keys from her vehicle’s ignition before throwing the parcel shelf from the car into a field.

On another occasion when the woman was out socialising with friends Scott sent her numerous messages stating that he should pick her up and that by going out she was trying to push him “over the edge”.

He also later turned up at her workplace uninvited.

Accused stood in front of ex’s car and refused to let her leave

Mr Proctor added: “The complainer then contacted the accused regarding the collection of his belongings and advised they would be left outside her parents’ house.

“The accused attended and telephoned the complainer, which resulted in a heated discussion and culminated in the accused leaving his belongings and throwing his mobile phone from his vehicle before driving back and forth in the immediate vicinity.

“The complainer then attended at the accused’s mother’s house to deliver his belongings on the understanding that he would not be there.

“On arrival the accused was there and exited the house where he engaged in a further argument with the woman before standing in front of her vehicle and preventing her from leaving.”

As the couple then tried to rekindle the romance, Scott told the woman during a shopping trip that the boots she had bought were “emo boots” adding that he would not be going out with her if she wore them.

This resulted in the woman returning the boots.

In December 2019, the woman finally ended the relationship and ordered Scott to “leave her alone”.

However, he continued to send her numerous text messages and turned up at her home after a night out with friends and drove his car loudly up and down the road.

The police were called and Scott was cautioned and arrested.

Solicitor describes client’s behaviour as ‘unpleasant’

Defence agent Iain Hingston told the court that while Scott’s behaviour was “unpleasant” it was “perhaps not a serious with the passage of time”.

He also added that his client and his former partner had not been in contact for more than a year and a half.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Scott that he “certainly doesn’t condone this type of behaviour”, adding that he would “really have to be careful about how he proceeds from now on”.

He sentenced Scott, of Kepplehills Drive, Bucksburn, Aberdeen, to a community payback order with 12-months of supervision.

