Recruitment boost allows Banchory and Aboyne hospitals to stay open for in-patients during winter

Aberdeenshire hospitals in Aboyne and Banchory will now remain open through the winter following a recruitment boost.

It had been feared that only one of the units would accommodate in-patients in the coming months.

Concerns about the care provision on Deeside prompted Conservative councillor Ann Ross to quit the local IJB.

However, Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership has confirmed both hospitals will be open for overnight stays during winter.

What were the Aboyne and Banchory concerns?

In the early days of the Covid pandemic, a decision was taken to temporary mothball Aboyne Hospital to concentrate staff and resources in Banchory.

During the last year, the unit has continued to deliver bed-based care with out-patient appointments resuming in Abyone when possible.

In-patient care was then temporarily moved from Glen O’Dee in Banchory to Aboyne in August to allow renovations to take place.

It had initially been feared that the move would continue through the winter with only one of the units able to remain open.

However, Aberdeenshire HSCP has now confirmed wards in both Banchory and Aboyne hospitals would be open once the new recruits were on board.

Shona Strachan, the partnership’s manager for South Aberdeenshire, said: “We have been very fortunate to be able to recruit a number of staff to both Aboyne and Glen O’Dee community hospitals, which will allow us to open in-patient beds at both hospitals.

“I would like to thank all of our Deeside staff who have been incredibly proactive and flexible in what has been a very challenging time.

“All of our services across health and social care are under immense pressure and we anticipate that we will only get busier over the next few months.

“The support of our communities, which is always strong, will be vital in helping us to support and care for all the people we need to.”

‘Right thing to keep wards staffed’

When resigning from the IJB, Mrs Ross explained remaining on the committee was “incompatible” with voicing community concerns about the Banchory hospital.

A long-term strategic review to examine the future of facilities across Deeside is currently underway and is expected to continue through next year.

The move to keep both hospitals open during the winter has been welcomed.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said: “There have undoubtedly been major staffing and organisational challenges for rural healthcare, caused by Covid-19.

“But these wards are central to the communities they serve, and closing them in order to keep others open will not work for local people.”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “The partnership has done the right thing keeping these vital wards staffed. They are to be congratulated for recruiting nurses at a time when capacity is stretched in most health boards.

“Appropriate community-based care will remain important as we recover from the pandemic. Denying that would have been a poor decision for Aboyne and Banchory.”