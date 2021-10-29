Shinty: Kilmallie to make appeal over seven-game ban for Innes Blackhall

Kilmallie are writing to the Camanachd Association to protest that a lack of fixtures means that internationalist Innes Blackhall will still be suspended when the new season begins in March.

As the curtain rings down on shinty’s comeback campaign tomorrow, the Caol club are concerned that Blackhall could quit the game in frustration.

Blackhall was sent off for swearing at the referee on July 31 and was banned for seven games but Kilmallie have been unable to play them due to not having enough fixtures over the past 13 weeks.

He will miss his fifth game in their final Mowi League A clash with Glen Urquhart at Drumnadrochit (1pm) – leaving him suspended for the first two games of next season.

Manager Martin Stewart said: “Only once has an unfulfilled fixture been our fault, so Innes hasn’t been given the chance to serve his suspension.

“This is a unique situation against the pandemic backdrop. That’s why our committee has decided to raise the matter with the Association in the hope it will recognise how harshly the player has been affected through circumstances not of his or our making.

“Wiping his slate clean for next season would be a fair solution.

We’re afraid that we might lose Innes if he walks away from shinty in disgust.”

Camanachd Association president Steven Mackenzie said:”I’m not aware of the Kilmallie letter but their representation will be given due consideration.”

Kilmallie, who also have Stuart Callison suspended tomorrow, have found that two players have been playing through the pain barrier while carrying serious injuries.

Stewart said: “Craig MacIsaac has actually played two games with a torn cruciate ligament while Martin Cameron scored in Skye with a broken bone in his leg.

“They’re tough characters but X-rays have shown their injuries so their season is over.”

Kilmallie, who lead the A League, were 3-1 home winners against Glen Urquhart the day Blackhall was sent off, with Lewis Birrell netting twice.

Glen look to finish on a high

Glen, who knocked Lovat out of the MacTavish Cup, have lost all six league games and co-manager Eddie Tembo said: “Alastair Mackintosh is out with a knee problem, Conor Golabek has another commitment and Liam Robertson is working.

“But we’ve a good squad available for our first home game in a while. It looks a competitive clash and we’d like to finish the year on a high note.”

Gill yet to decide over future

After adding the MacTavish Cup to the Camanachd Cup, Kinlochshiel are due to finish with a home league game against Lochaber.

However, manager Johnston Gill said: “The players are exhausted and their season is over. If we’re forced to play the game, we’ll field second team players.”

Gill, meanwhile, indicated that he will take at least a month to make up his mind if he wishes to continue in charge of Shiel next season. “I’ll let things settle down, before reaching a decision”, he said.

With the Wester Ross club is likely to press him to commit to another season and their Camanachd Cup defence.

Lovat, who lost 8-1 at Caberfeidh last weekend, have said they are unable to field a team for the reverse fixture at Kiltarlity.