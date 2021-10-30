Pet portraits: Labrador love, rabbit walkies and cosy felines in this week’s gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pet portraits: Labrador love, rabbit walkies and cosy felines in this week’s gallery

By David Bradley
October 30, 2021, 6:00 am
Photographer Louise Malcolm was getting ready for a wedding shoot at Fyvie Castle when Isla Duncan’s eight-year-old Labrador retriever, Fia, got swept up in the romance of it all!

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner Lottie (below) is a super sweetie star! Thanks to Archie, Ellie, Sophie and Emma Skinner for sending in this cute picture.

Check out our gallery below

The adorable Lottie lives in Tain with Archie, Ellie, Sophie and Emma Skinner.
Brian Campbell sent this adorable snap of Torvi, a 10-week-old miniature dachshund pup from Tillyfourie, in a rare moment of calm.
Harris, seven months old, from Mount Vernon, Thurso, relaxes in his summer chair with owner Phoebe Bain
Now, we’re not sure if Abby Reid’s miniature schnauzer Hamish is a perfect picture of Peterhead innocence, or if his good looks help him be forgiven when he’s mischievous…
Twelve-year-old Buzz is rocking the good boy look as he shows off the stone he’s caught during a beach walk near Peterhead with the Strachan clan.
Paws up if you’re a clever girl! It’s no wonder Gordon and Linda Henry from Aberdeen are so proud of Kirstie the cocker spaniel, who clearly has beauty and brains.
Bright-eyed Dolly the hamster keeps Emma Rastall on her toes in Cove.
Keith Leil from Kemnay shared this picture of Buffy, who looks none too thrilled by the camera.
Karla Irvine from Aberdeen certainly has a<br />cheeky chap on her hands in little Hugo!
Dawn Gregory from Elgin’s Frenchie Roscoe is now two — but just look at him as a puppy!
Why let dogs have all the fun? Emma Rastall also enjoys walks with Jackson the bunny.
Thoroughbred Ragdoll cat Ted, enjoying a cosy fire in Titirangi, Auckland, New Zealand, with his ‘staff’ Rik and Emi Bruce.
Having to self-isolate isn’t so bad when you have this adorable companion! Five-year-old cavachon Rosie kept Julie Elrick company in quarantine in Kemnay.
VIPs only! Gladys Main captured this shot of gorgeous Molly making it clear who owns the best seat in the house she shares with Dana Norquay in Aberdeen.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

