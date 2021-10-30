Shelter Scotland launch Aberdeen housing manifesto to tackle lack of affordable homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Shelter Scotland launch Aberdeen housing manifesto to tackle lack of affordable homes

By Lauren Taylor
October 30, 2021, 6:00 am
Shelter have released a manifesto to tackle Aberdeen's housing crisis.

Shelter Scotland has launched a blueprint aimed at tackling Aberdeen’s accommodation issues after a study showed one in three Scots are impacted by the housing emergency.

According to the housing and homelessness charity, Aberdeen “specifically” suffers from a lack of good quality, affordable homes.

They argue the social homes available are not the right size or where they are needed most, forcing people into more expensive and poor-quality homes that do not meet their needs.

The charity has launched the Aberdeen Manifesto for Housing to offer a practical response to this crisis.

People with lived experience of the issue and housing rights activists helped Shelter Scotland form the agenda to tackle the real issues faced by council tenants.

This blueprint from Shelter follows a recent YouGov study that shows one in 10 adult Scots feel their home harms their health. It was found that 11% of people were living in homes with “significant damp, condensation, and mould”.

The same poll of over 2,000 adults in Scotland found more than one in three were impacted by the housing emergency.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen City Council has urged Shelter to bring forward “constructive proposals” they can work on together.

Aberdeen ‘no exception’ to housing emergency

Michelle Harrow, Shelter Scotland interim Aberdeen community hub manager, explained that Aberdeen is “no exception” to the serious housing emergency across the country.

She said: “Acknowledging the crisis is one thing, acting is another. This Aberdeen Manifesto for Housing demands action from those who can address the combination of challenging housing circumstances seen in the city.

“Lasting solutions in Aberdeen can only be achieved with long-overdue collaboration between politicians, local authorities, housing providers and private landlords.”

Shelter Scotland is calling for more council housing to be built in the city and for empty properties to be utilised.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, the council’s housing spokeswoman. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Council housing spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “Providing good quality, affordable homes for our tenants goes to the heart of what Aberdeen City Council, as a responsible landlord, is all about.

“I acknowledge that there are challenges but it is extremely disappointing that Shelter did not seek to check their understanding of our housing provision before publishing their recent manifesto.”

Mrs Macdonald highlighted the council’s award-winning Empty Homes partnership that Shelter are involved in and their current plan to deliver 2,000 new homes by 2022.

The council recently launched plans to build more than 200 homes at the site of the old Kincorth Academy.

A minimum of 15% of the units will be accessible for those with additional support needs, and these will also be a dementia-friendly design.

Aberdeen City Council approach ‘not person-centred’

Aberdeen City Council’s approach to recovering rent arrears through the court system is detrimental to the health and wellbeing of tenants, according to the charity.

Shelter believes that this approach is not person-centered and forces tenants into further arrears, or even homelessness.

The charity claims it costs an estimated £24,000 to evict a single person with low support needs from the social sector into homelessness if they spend nine months in temporary accommodation.

Aberdeen City Council’s homelessness unit on West North Street.

In the manifesto, Shelter is appealing for the local authority to only raise evictions as a last resort and prioritise early intervention when rent arrears arise.

They also believe that Aberdeen City Council should be doing more to raise awareness of housing rights for those using their services.

Mrs Macdonald believes the initiatives the council has in place are “making a difference”.

The councillor said: “Aberdeen City Council’s homeless provision is sector leading, and has been commended. Huge efforts are made to accommodate the needs of people requiring temporary accommodation in line with Scottish Government guidance.”

Mrs Macdonald explained that the council stopped using B&Bs and hotels ahead of the Unsuitable Accommodation order coming into place this month.

She added: “Regular contacts are made by council officers and our partners with tenants. Throughout the pandemic, people have either had support in place or weekly welfare checks.

“And our ongoing transformation of housing services will ensure this continues for those in temporary accommodation and those in our hostel at West North Street.

“I would encourage Shelter to bring forward constructive proposals that we can work together on. That is the best way forward to help our current and future tenants in the city.”

