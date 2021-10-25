‘Vital’ sporting facilities to be lost as more than 200 homes approved at Kincorth Academy site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Vital’ sporting facilities to be lost as more than 200 homes approved at Kincorth Academy site

By Rebecca Buchan
October 25, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 25, 2021, 2:31 pm
Plans approved for new housing at the site of Kincorth Academy

More than 200 homes are to be built at the site of the old Kincorth Academy – despite major objections to losing vital sporting facilities.

The decision to wipe out the floodlit netball and tennis courts – in order to make way for an affordable housing development – was reported to Holyrood after Sport Scotland raised concerns about the loss of the facilities.

Outdoor pitches and courts are normally protected from development; except where the sports facility could be replaced either by a new one which is considered to be the same standard as the one being lost.

This needs to be in a location that is convenient for users.

Another alternative would be the upgrading of an existing outdoor sports facility to provide a better quality one on the same site.

Council planners had argued that the creation of amenities at the new Lochside Academy would meet the requirements.

‘No strategic justification’ for sports courts to be removed

But, the sporting body argued no replacement was put forward by the council, the applicant, and there was “no strategic justification” for them to be removed.

Now Ministers have said it is “not their intention to intervene” with the application and have allowed the local authority to grant the planning permission.

Sport Scotland said it “noted” the decision and accepts it is now a matter for Aberdeen City Council.

Sport Scotland objected to the loss of tennis courts as part of plans to create 212 new homes in Kincorth.

Kincorth council houses of plan to deliver thousands of new homes by next year

The development is part of the local authority’s plans to deliver 2,000 units of affordable council housing by 2022.

The council said it hopes they will provide much-needed social rented accommodation, and will “strengthen community spirit and enhance neighbourhood identities”.

The Kincorth council houses will be delivered in a mixture of flats and houses, with new residential streets created.

Plans for more than 200 homes on the site of a former Aberdeen secondary school have been lodged. Picture shows; Artists impressions and models of what the housing site at Kincorth Academy could look like. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council

A minimum of 15% of the units will be accessible for those with additional support needs, and these will also be a dementia-friendly design.

The majority of the flats would have one-bedroom (153) while the others would have three-bedrooms (32).

All of the ground floor flats and 10 of the terraced properties have been designed to be wheelchair accessible.

Kincorth council houses needed with current demands on waiting list

Aberdeen City Council’s senior housing strategy officer Mel Booth said that the mix of properties “adequately reflects the housing need and demand” based on current council house waiting lists.

A total of 181 car parking spaces would be created across the site with each terraced property having access to a private driveway.

There will be small private gardens included with some of the houses, however communal garden spaces have been included within the plans.

These are hoped to encourage a sense of community, as well as provide space for growing beds, fruit trees, gathering spaces, lawns, drying greens and cycle and bin storage.

Letters of Objection

Before the meeting where the proposals were referred to the Scottish Government, the application received 26 other letters of objection.

Residents raised a number of concerns including overlooking, insufficient parking, noise, and impact on local amenities.

All the latest planning stories

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]