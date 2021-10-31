Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman, 81, taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash near Banff

By Lauren Robertson
October 31, 2021, 8:39 am

A woman was taken to hospital following a serious crash on the A97 near Banff.

The incident happened at around 9am on Friday October 29 at the crossroad junction at Mill of Brydock, Alvah, in Aberdeenshire.

It involved two cars, a red Dacia Sandero car and a white Peugeot Boxer van, which were both travelling on the A97 Huntly and Aberchirder road.

Police attended the incident and the driver of the Dacia, an 81-year-old woman, was taken to hospital.

She was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for serious injuries.

Appealing for witnesses

Officers are now appealing to the public to help them to establish what happened.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the north-east road policing unit said: “Inquiries are still ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone who was driving at or near the location who has not already been spoken to by an officer.”

Anyone who has information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 734 of October 29.

