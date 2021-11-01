Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It’s been a long road’: Joy as Stonehaven community garden officially opens to the public

By Denny Andonova
November 1, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 2, 2021, 9:35 am
MSP Mairi Gougeon cuts the ribbon to open Stonehaven Community Garden. From left, Dawn Black and Mairi Gougeon. Kath Flannery/DCT Media

Residents and traders in Stonehaven have celebrated the grand opening of a new community garden created to encourage footfall into the centre.

After months of ongoing efforts, the Stonehaven Community Garden was revealed to the public in all its glory at an official ceremony last week.

Dozens gathered at Market Square despite the dreich weather, as MSP for Angus North and Mearns, Mairi Gougeon, cut the red ribbon of the town’s new “lasting legacy”.

As the rain continued to nurture the newly embedded flower beds, local businesses and community groups applauded their achievement in creating an “attractive space for people to meet and enjoy”.

The logo for Stonehaven community garden created by Ian Wood of Creative Core.
Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

Designed by local architect Nicki Ritchie, the garden was inspired by the town’s history and contains attractive sustainable planting and bench seating to encourage locals and visitors to spend time in the town centre.

Stonehaven community garden – an achievement for local community

Dawn Black of the Stonehaven Business Association, which has been at the forefront since the start of the project in May last year, was delighted to see the idea come to life.

She said: “It’s been a long road and no one at the time envisaged just how long that road was going to be. And even now, we are still travelling it.

“It’s been gratifying to see our locals and visitors enjoying the new seating and planting since the barriers came down a few weeks ago. And also, to be able to see the historic Barrie granite fountain more prominently is an added bonus.

The Stonehaven community garden at Market Square.
Kath Flannery/DCT Media

“We’ve had nothing but positive feedback and are very happy to have seen this project through to provide Stonehaven town centre with a new civic space – a place to pause, a place to connect, a place to enjoy.

“This project has shown what can be achieved if we, as community groups, work together for a common goal. Let’s do more of that.”

‘Community-led projects have the biggest impact in Aberdeenshire towns’

The initial idea was developed from consultations with local community groups, after Aberdeenshire Council announced the Phoenix Fund in May last year.

The scheme was introduced to help local economies recover from the impact of Covid by providing financial support for collaborative business-led projects in the north-east.

And with the additional funding from the Scottish Government Town Centres Fund, wheels were put in motion to “regenerate” the centre for future generations.

A number of local community groups – including the Stonehaven Town Partnership, the Horizon Project and Stonehaven Community Council – then rolled up their sleeves to bring the plans to fruition.

Ms Gougeon said that it’s community-led initiatives like these that have the biggest impact.

She praised the work put into the “incredible” project adding: “I’m absolutely honoured and delighted to be asked to open the community garden, and even though it was a bit dreich, it’s been a fantastic event with loads of people turning up to show their support.

From left, Architect Nikki Ritchie, MSP Mairi Gougeon, Greig Walker from Bridgefield Services and Dawn Black at the community garden opening. Kath Flannery/DCT Media

“For me, it’s just been amazing to see the transformation of this space.

“It’s such a beautiful and special place in the centre of Stonehaven now and what’s been even greater about this project is the fact that it’s brought together all the different groups in the town.

“It just shows what a difference you can make, when people pull and work together.

“I certainly hope that there is a lot more of this kind of work, because I think it’s just fantastic for the community.”

